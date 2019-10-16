Tile Sticker Review

Verdict Tile Sticker fulfils the product’s ambitions as the company’s most unique and adaptable tracker yet. The 3M adhesive means you don’t need to worry about losing the Sticker from wherever you choose to put it – and you can really put it almost anywhere. Creating an even smaller Tile Sticker is possibly the only room for improvement with this remarkable piece of kit. Pros Waterproof

What is the Tile Sticker?

The Tile Sticker is tracking company’s first attempt at combining adhesive directly with one of its trackers. Previously, you were required to buy adhesive separately (something you can still do for the other new Tile products) if you wanted to stick them to anything – a solution which many seemed to take up due to its added convenience.

While the Tile Pro is designed to withstand a lot of punishment and be able to take on the outdoors, the Tile Sticker seems like the most outdoors-y Tile yet.

Tile markets the Sticker as being great for sticking to items like bikes, luggage, cameras and headphones. The Tile Sticker is waterproof which means it won’t get damaged if you’re using these items in adverse conditions.

Along with kit you might use out and about, Tile suggests the sticker for things like remote controls and gaming controllers as well as laptops and tablets but – depending on the devices’ form factor – this could be slightly obstructive.

Tile Sticker – Design and features

We’ve touched on them already but the standout features of the Tile Sticker are truly its stickiness and waterproof design.

The 3M adhesive definitely does the job. I’ve primarily used the Tile Sticker as a tracker on my work laptop and – despite its relatively small size – you can comfortably use it to pick up the not-unsubstantial weight of my laptop (not that I know why you’d what to do this.)

The physical design of the Sticker moves away from Tile’s traditional square styling instead it is more reminiscent of a small hockey puck with rounded edges. The size means it’ll be almost unnoticeable if you want to stick it on items like a bike or a suitcase.

When it comes to remote controls or gaming controllers, the Sticker may be a bit too big to not get in the way – for some, you may just get used to the handy new addition though.

Tiles are hard to quantify in terms of performance as, in my experience, they just work. The Tile Sticker’s tracking just works. It has all the useful tracking features of Tile – which we’ll dig more into in the App section – along with a handy button the device itself.

The button is used to stop the Sticker from ringing once found – you can stop it on your phone too – and you can also double-click the button to use the Tile in reverse and find your phone.

Tile Sticker – App and Premium

For those unfamiliar with Tile, the tracking works using Bluetooth and an app on your phone. Once you get a Tile, you need to download the Tile app and it will take you through the steps to connect it.

Once connected, your new Tile will show up on the home screen of the app. If you are within range of your Tile, the symbol representing it will have a green ring around it – if you aren’t, it won’t.

If you want to find your Tile, you click on the icon then click Find and your Tile will begin ringing.

From the icon page, you can also do things like set different ringtones, ring volume and name the Tile.

The Tile app has a map page as well. The map either lets you see where your Tile is now – if you are in range – or shows its last known location.

That’s the basics out of the way – let’s touch on Tile Premium. Tile Premium is a subscription service which gives you some handy additional features for £30 a year or £2.99 a month.

The standout feature of Tile Premium is Smart Alerts. Smart Alerts is so good that it likely justifies the extra cash but is also so good that regular users who don’t want to fork out a subscription will be frustrated that they don’t have it.

Smart Alerts allows you to set locations within the Tile app and then get Tile to notify you if you leave a location without one of your Tile. Say goodbye to the days of leaving the house without your keys or your phone – the most obvious application of this feature. You could even go a bit more abstract and have Tile make sure you don’t leave the office without your laptop if you so choose.

If you have a Tile that has a removable battery, then Premium sees you get sent a battery whenever the previous one runs out for “free” and Tile will do this no matter how many trackers you have.

You’ll also get an extended three-year warranty, 30 days of location history and unlimited sharing so you’re friends and family can help track your Tile on their devices too.

Should I buy the Tile Sticker?

The Tile Sticker is undoubtedly the most interesting Tile ever – it takes the tracking formula and aims to make it even more practical.

Whether you should buy the Tile Sticker comes down to whether or not you have a need for tracker this small and waterproof – especially when comparing it against the rest of the line.

The Tile Sticker is technically the cheapest in the range if you could buy them individually – which you can’t. Tile Stickers come in a two-pack for £34.99 (or in a 4-pack for £54.99) while the Tile Mate is £19.99 for one.

If you are dipping your toe in the tracking waters then it’s probably best to grab the Tile Mate – that is unless you know you can find a use for two Tile Stickers. Along with the need for two, the Sticker may be for you if you have specific items – like a bike, camera or controller – that you’d see a sticky tracker as a welcome addition to and not a hindrance.

