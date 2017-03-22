Galaxy S8 screen resolution leaks and it's huge

Prospective Galaxy S8 owners have piles of rumours to pick over right now. But as we've learned, there's always more to leak, so here’s not one but two new leaks.

Speculation has been rife that Samsung’s new device will ditch the home button, much like the LG G6, and offer a weighty screen-size upgrade as result. Well, this latest news seemingly all but confirms that.

Android 7.0 Nougat added the ability to change the display resolution on a device, and a peek at that particular menu on the Galaxy S8 seems to reveal just what that resolution will be on the upcoming flagship.

Credit: Android Central

At the top end of its arsenal is a WQHD+ setting that proffers an impressive 2960 x 1440 pixel resolution.

For those worried about straining battery life, there’s two further options that offer FHD+ (2220 x 1080) and HD+ (1480 x 720) screen resolutions.

On top of the screen resolution images, a further shot of what purports to be the box for the Galaxy S8’s larger cousin, the S8+, has also leaked.

From the front, the box for a Verizon S8+ reveals little, and it’s only round the back that things get interesting.

Those AKG-branded earplugs Samsung revealed at MWC 2017, widely thought to be shipping with the S8 models, are nowhere to be seen, with a bog standard ‘Stereo Headset’ being mentioned.

Credit: Android Central

Everything Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be revealed in just a week’s time, with Samsung’s Unpacked event scheduled for March 29. Stay tuned here for all the latest news as it happens.

Watch: Everything we know about the Galaxy S8

Which of the two upcoming Samsung flagship smartphones do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.