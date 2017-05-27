New purported OnePlus 5 spy shots show phone with protective cover

The OnePlus 5 is now official, and although we know the phone will arrive in the Summer, we're yet to find out all the details.

While the specs remains somewhat of a mystery – beyond the confirmed Snapdragon 835 chip, that is – we have had a few leaked images which purport to show the phone.

Those shots appear to confirm the OnePlus 5 will arrive with a dual camera setup and physical home button, and now, new images have once again shown off those very features.

Related: Best smartphone

The latest images arrive via Chinese social media site Weibo (via), and show what appears to be the OnePlus 5 with the two lenses on the rear – thought to be two 16-megapixel sensors.

Below the two lenses sits the LED flash while the power button and volume keys are shown on the right edge of the phone.

The images also show the phone in a protective casing, along with the physical home button that's appeared in other recent leaked shots.

At this point, there's absolutely no way to know whether the latest images are legitimate or not, so the usual pinch of salt approach applies here.

Other rumoured features include a 5.5-inch display with a 3600mAh battery and either 6GB RAM/64GB storage or 8GB RAM/128GB storage.

The phone is a follow-up to last year's OnePlus 3T, with the Chinese company choosing to skip the number four due to the superstition of tetraphobia: a fear of the number four that’s prolific across east Asia.

A final release date for the OnePlus 5 remains unconfirmed at this point, but stay tuned for the latest in the coming weeks.

Let us know if you're looking forward to the OnePlus 5 in the comments.