Microsoft E3 Press Conference 2017: Everything you need to know

E3 2017 is only a few days away, and Microsoft plans to use the biggest gaming stage of the year to unveil its new console - Xbox Scorpio. Of course, we’re also expecting plenty of fantastic games to be revealed as part of Xbox One’s currently lacking library.

With Microsoft’s conference on the horizon, we’ve compiled everything you need to know, alongside what we’d love to see, below.

Microsoft E3 press conference time – when is it?

Microsoft’s E3 press conference will take place on Sunday, June 11 at 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm BST.

Microsoft E3 Press Conference Live Stream – Where can I watch it?

You can watch all the action as it unfolds from Microsoft's YouTube, Twitch, and even through your Xbox One.

Microsoft E3 Press Conference Games – What we expect to see

As we mentioned earlier, the shining jewel in Microsoft’s crown this year is the Xbox Scorpio. Throughout the conference we should finally discover the system’s price, release date and, hopefully, a selection of exciting new games to play on it.

Digital Foundry gave us a detailed look at the specs earlier this year, so we’d love to feast our eyes upon all the glorious pixels Scorpio is capable of presenting. Unfortunately, 343 Industries has confirmed Halo 6 will be missing out on E3, so what else could be in the pipeline?

Well, we’ll definitely see more of State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves, and the one and only Crackdown 3. Microsoft’s first-party library is somewhat lacking at the moment, and E3 would be the perfect opportunity to prove naysayers wrong, with a punchy array of new titles to look forward to.

Microsoft E3 Press Conference Wishlist – What we want to see

Showcasing existing games such as Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3 in full 4K will no doubt impress, but we’d rather see new IP take the spotlight over experiences we’ve already had. Bolstering the Scorpio reveal with a lovely little look at Forza Motorsport 7 would show that Microsoft’s new console is far more than a pretty face.

Beyond the usual suspects of Forza, Gears, and Halo, it’s difficult to predict exactly which games Microsoft may have up its sleeve. In a way, this unpredictability could work in its favour. Xbox Scorpio might be the most powerful console ever, but it’s nothing without a collection of games to back it up.

What’s on your wishlist for Microsoft at E3 this year? Let us know in the comments.