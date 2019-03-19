Xbox One Backwards Compatibility: All the 360 games playable on Microsoft’s console

Xbox One backward compatibility is a hugely popular feature, with a growing list of titles amongst its ranks. The Xbox 360 had a wonderful library of games, and it’s awesome to see them running on the Xbox One.
Playing Xbox 360 titles on Xbox One is free and simple All you need to do is insert an Xbox 360 disc into your system or download it directly from the online marketplace. Much like Xbox One games, everything is installed straight to your hard drive, so make sure you’ve got enough space.
All of the digital downloads linked to your account will be available straight away, so long as the game is supported by Microsoft. Your achievements, cloud saves and whatnot also carry over.
If you’re an Xbox Live Gold member, many of the games found in Microsoft’s Games with Gold service are backward compatible, giving you a handful of new games to play around with each and every month.
It’s interesting to note that the PS4 is still not backward compatible, with Sony instead throwing its eggs into the Playstation Now service basket. This lets you rent PS3 titles and stream them to your PS4 along with select Sony Bravia Smart TVs and Sony Blu-ray players.
Xbox One backwards compatibility – How does it work?
To turn the Xbox One into a backwards compatible machine, Microsoft has built an Xbox 360 emulator that will run on the new console. This basically means that Microsoft has essentially built an Xbox 360 in software, which then runs within the Xbox One. This emulator does all the same things as the Xbox 360, but it just sits inside the newer console.
The emulator springs into life when you insert a compatible Xbox 360 disc and lets you download and install the title right to your HDD. You’ll notice that any Xbox 360 game you have installed on your Xbox One will be shown with an Xbox 360 logo strip down the left hand side, so you can quickly distinguish between your old and new games at a glance.
As you had to with the Xbox 360, you’ll need to keep the game disc in the tray while you play, but you won’t need to be connected to the internet unless you want to access any of the game’s online components.
If you’ve previously purchased any compatible Xbox 360 titles from the Store, these will automatically show up in the right-hand panel of your “My Games and Apps” section of your Xbox One, where it lists games that are “Ready to Install”.
You can then pick and choose which games out of your Xbox 360 collection you wish to install on your Xbox One — after all you might not have space for all of them.
What’s great about the Xbox One backwards compatibility service is that even though it’s running your Xbox 360 games within an emulator, you can still take advantage of the Xbox One features while you play.
Backwards Compatibility and multi-disc games
Xbox’s Major Nelson confirmed in a Reddit post that Xbox One’s backwards compatibility now works for games with multiple discs.
“I can confirm that the BC [backwards compatibility] team has done work to support multi disc scenarios. Be sure to thank the BC engineers,” Major Nelson wrote.
So now it seems the possibilities are truly endless when it comes to backwards compatibility on Xbox One. For those looking for a bit of nostalgia amongst all their new and shiny gaming goodness, we could be seeing plenty more available.
Xbox One backwards compatibility – How much does it cost?
Unlike Playstation’s Now streaming service, which charges for all games even if you previously owned them, this Xbox 360 emulation on Xbox One will be completely free for all supported games. That’s definitely a nice touch.
“It is free. You don’t have to pay for the emulator. You don’t have to pay again for the games or anything. They’re your games. It just works,” added Moulster.
Xbox One backwards compatibility list – What games are supported?
Xbox One currently has over 200 games supported via backwards compatibility. We’ve provided the full list of them below, or you can head to Xbox.com/BackCompat to keep abreast of any additions Microsoft makes.
Here’s the list:
A
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- ACE COMBAT™ 6: Fires of Liberation™
- Age of Booty
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien Hominid HD
- Aliens vs Predator
- Altered Beast
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Aqua
- ARKANOID Live!
- Army of Two
- Assassin’s Creed II
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations
- Assassin’s Creed
- Assassin’s Creed III
- Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
- Assassin’s Creed® IV
- Assassin’s Creed® Liberation HD
- Assassin’s Creed® Rogue
- Assault Heroes 2
- Asteroids & Deluxe
- Astropop
- Axel & Pixel
B
- Babel Rising
- Band of Bugs
- Banjo Kazooie
- Banjo Kazooie: N n B
- Banjo Tooie
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- BattleBlock Theater
- Battlefield 1943™
- Battlefield 3™
- Battlefield Bad Co.
- Battlefield: Bad Co. 2
- Battlestations Pacific
- Battlestations: Midway
- BAYONETTA
- Beat’n Groovy
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Bellator: MMA Onslaught
- Beyond Good & Evil HD
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- Bioshock
- Bioshock 2
- Bioshock Infinite
- BLACK™
- Blazing Angels
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Blood Knights
- Blood of the Werewolf
- Bloodforge
- BloodRayne: Betrayal
- Blue Dragon
- Bomberman Battlefest
- Boom Boom Rocket
- Borderlands
- Borderlands 2
- Bound by Flame
- Braid
- Brain Challenge™
- Brave: The Video Game
- Brütal Legend
- Bully: Scholarship Ed
- Burnout Paradise
- Burnout Revenge
C
- Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013
- Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures
- Cabela’s Survival: SoK
- Call of Duty® 2
- Call of Duty® 3
- Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare®
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops II
- Call of Duty®: Ghosts
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 2
- Call of Duty®: World at War
- Call of Juarez 2
- Call Of Juarez : The Cartel
- Call of Juarez® Gunslinger
- CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET
- Carcassonne
- Cars 2: The Video Game
- Cars: Mater-National
- Castle Crashers
- Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- Castlestorm
- Castlevania LoS
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: LoS – Mirror of Fate HD
- Castlevania: LoS 2
- Castlevania: SOTN
- Catherine
- Centipede & Millipede
- Child of Eden
- Civilization Revolution
- Civilization Revolution
- COD: Advanced Warfare
- Comic Jumper
- Comix Zone
- Commaders: Attack
- Command and Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath
- Command and Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars
- Command and Conquer Red Alert 3
- Command and Conquer Red Alert 3: Commander’s Challenge
- Condemned
- Conker: Live & Reloaded
- Contra
- Costume Quest 2
- Counter-Strike: GO
- Crackdown
- Crazy Taxi
- Crimson Skies®: High Road to Revenge™
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 3
- CRYSTAL DEFENDERS™
- Crystal Quest
D
- D&D: Chronicles of Mystara
- Dante’s Inferno™
- Dark Souls
- Dark Void
- Darksiders
- Darksiders II
- DAYTONA USA
- de Blob 2
- Dead Rising 2: Case West
- Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
- Dead Space™
- Dead Space™ 2
- Dead Space™ 3
- Dead Space™ Ignition
- Deadfall Adventures
- Deadliest Warrior
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadly Premonition
- Deathspank T.O.V.
- Defense Grid
- Destroy All Humans!
- DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION
- DIG DUG
- DiRT 3
- DiRT Showdown
- Discs of Tron
- Disney Bolt
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Divinity II – DKS
- Domino Master
- Doom
- DOOM 3 BFG Edition
- Doom II
- Doritos Crash Course
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age™ 2
- Dragon’s Lair
- Driver San Francisco
- Duck Tales: Remastered
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Duke Nukem Manhattan Project
- Dungeon Siege III
E
- E4
- Earth Defense Force 2017
- Earth Defense Force 2025
- Earth Defense Force: IA
- Earthworm Jim HD
- Eat Lead
- Encleverment Experiment
- Escape Dead Island
F
- F1™ 2014
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable Heroes
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fable Trilogy
- Fable® II Pub Games
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 2
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 3® Blood Dragon
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION
- Fighting Vipers
- FINAL FANTASY XIII
- FINAL FANTASY XIII-2
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Flashback
- FLOCK!
- Forza Horizon
- Foul Play
- Fret Nice
- Frogger
- Frogger 2
- Frontlines: Fuel of War
- FUEL™
- Full Spectrum Warrior
- FunTown Mahjong
- Fuzion Frenzy®
G
- Galaga
- Galaga Legions
- Galaga Legions DX
- GAROU -MARK OF THE WOLV
- Gatling Gears
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Geometry Wars Evolved
- Geometry Wars Evolved²
- Geometry Wars™ 3: Dimensions Evolved
- Ghost Recon: Future Soldier™
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Gin Rummy
- Girl Fight
- Go! Go! Break Steady
- Goat Simulator
- Golden Axe
- Golf: Tee It Up!
- Grabbed by the Ghoulies™
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2 Trailer HD
- Grid 2
- GRID Autosport
- Gripshift
- GTA IV
- Guardian Heroes (TM)
- Gunstar Heroes
- Guwange
- Gyromancer
- Gyruss
H
- HALF-MINUTE HERO -Super Mega Neo-
- Halo 3
- Halo 3 ODST Campaign Edition
- Halo 4
- Halo Wars
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hard Corps: Uprising
- Hardwood Backgammon
- Hardwood Hearts
- Hardwood Spades
- Harms Way
- Haunted House
- Heavy Weapon
- Hexic 2
- Hexic HD
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hunter: The Reckoning
- Hydro Thunder
- Hydrophobia
I
- I am Alive™
- Ikaruga
- ilomilo
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
- Interpol
- Iron Brigade
J
- Jade Empire™
- Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
- Jet Set Radio
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Jewel Quest
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joe Danger Special Edition
- Joust
- Joy Ride Turbo
- JUJU
- Just Cause
- Just Cause 2
K
- Kameo
- Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
- Killer Is Dead
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
- KOF SKY STAGE
- KOF2002UM
L
- Lara Croft: GoL
- Lazy Raiders
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- LEGO Batman
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- LEGO Star Wars III
- LEGO Star Wars: TCS
- LEGO® Batman™ 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2
- LEGO® Star Wars® II: The Original Trilogy
- LIGHTNING RETURNS FFXIII
- Limbo
- Lode Runner
- LOST PLANET 2
- LOST PLANET 3
- LOST PLANET EXTREME CONDITION
- LOST PLANET EXTREME CONDITION: COLONIES EDITION
- LUMINES LIVE!
- Luxor 2
M
- Mad Tracks
- Madballs Babo: Invasion
- Mafia II
- Magic 2012
- Magic 2013
- Magic 2014 — Duels of the Planeswalkers
- Magic: The Gathering
- Marathon: Durandal
- Marlow Briggs
- Mars: War Logs
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Matt Hazard: BBB
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Meet the Robinsons
- MEGA MAN 10
- MEGA MAN 9
- Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
- METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE
- METAL GEAR SOLID HD: 2 & 3
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- MGS PW HD
- Midnight Club: Los Angeles
- Midway Arcade Origins
- Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
- Military Madness
- Mirror’s Edge
- Missile Command
- Modern Warfare® 3
- Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine
- Monday Night Combat
- Monkey Island 2: SE
- Monkey Island: SE
- MONOPOLY DEAL
- MONOPOLY PLUS
- MOON DIVER
- Motocross Madness
- Mr. DRILLER Online
- Ms. Splosion Man
- MS.PAC-MAN
- Mutant Blobs Attack
- Mutant Storm Empire
- Mutant Storm Reloaded
- MX Unleashed
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
N
- N+
- NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
- NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM
- NEW RALLY-X
- NiGHTS into dream…
- NIN2-Jump
- Ninja Gaiden Black
O
- Oblivion
- Of Orcs and Men
- OF: Dragon Rising
- Omega Five
- Operation Flashpoint: Red River
- Orcs Must Die!
- Outland
- Overlord
- Overlord II
P
- P4A
- Pac-Man
- Pac-Man C.E
- PAC-MAN CE DX+
- PAC-MAN MUSEUM
- Panzer Dragoon Orta
- Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory
- Peggle
- Peggle® 2
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
- Pinball FX
- Planets Under Attack
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants
- Portal 2
- Portal: Still Alive
- Prey
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia
- Pure
- Putty Squad
- Puzzle Quest
- Puzzle Quest 2
- Puzzle Quest Galactrix
- Puzzlegeddon
Q
- QIX ++
- Quantum Conundrum
R
- R-Type Dimensions
- Radiant Silvergun
- Rage
- Rainbow Six® Vegas
- Rainbow Six® Vegas 2
- Raskulls
- Rayman 3 HD
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Rayman® Legends
- Rayman® Origins
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Faction: Armageddon
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- RESIDENT EVIL CODE: Veronica X HD
- RoboBlitz
- Rocket Knight®
- Rockstar Table Tennis
- Rumble Roses XX
- Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
S
- Sacred 3
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row
- Saints Row IV
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
- Saints Row® The Third™
- Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space
- Sam & Max Save the World
- Samurai Shodown II
- Scarygirl
- Scrap Metal
- Screamride
- SEGA Bass Fishing
- Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
- Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
- Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
- Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
- Sensible World of Soccer
- Shadow Assault/Tenchu
- Shadow Complex
- Shadowrun
- Shadows of the Damned
- Shank™ 2
- Shinobi
- Shotest Shogi
- Shred Nebula
- Sid Meier’s Pirates!
- Silent Hill Homecoming
- Silent Hill: Downpour
- Silent Hill: HD Collection
- SINE MORA™
- Skate 3
- Skullgirls
- Skydive
- Slender: The Arrival
- Small Arms
- Sniper Elite V2
- Soltrio Solitaire
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic & Knuckles
- Sonic Adventure
- Sonic Adventure™ 2
- Sonic CD
- Sonic Generations
- Sonic the Fighters
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Sonic The Hedgehog 3
- Sonic The Hedgehog™ 4 Episode I
- Sonic The Hedgehog™ 4 Episode II
- SONIC UNLEASHED
- SOULCALIBUR
- SoulCalibur II HD
- South Park™: The Stick of Truth™
- Space Ark
- Space Giraffe
- Space Invaders: IG
- Spec Ops: The Line
- Spelunky
- Splinter Cell: Conviction
- Split/Second
- Splosion Man
- SSX
- SSX 3
- Stacking
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- Star Wars Republic Commando
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- Strania
- STREET FIGHTER IV
- Stuntman: Ignition
- Super Contra
- Super Meat Boy
- SUPER STREETFIGHTER IV ARCADE EDITION
- Supreme Commander 2
- SVC: ToeJam & Earl
- Syberia
T
- TEKKEN 6
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Texas Hold’em
- The Bureau
- The Cave
- The Darkness
- The Darkness II
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The King of Fighters 98
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII
- The Maw
- The Orange Box
- The Splatters™
- The Walking Dead
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
- Ticket to Ride
- TimeShift
- Tom Clancy’s EndWar
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter™
- Tom Clancy’s HAWX
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell® Blacklist™
- Tomb Raider Underworld
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Torchlight
- Tour de France
- Tour de France 2009
- Tower Bloxx Deluxe
- Toy Soldiers
- Toy Soldiers Cold War
- Toy Story 3
- Toybox Turbos
- Trials HD
- Triggerheart Exelica
- Trine 2
- Tron: Evolution
- Tropico 4
U
- Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
- Unbound Saga
- Undertow
V
- VANQUISH
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
- Virtual-On OT
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
W
- Winterbottom
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Word Puzzle
- WOTB: Commando 3
X
- XCOM®: Enemy Unknown
- XCOM®: Enemy Within
Y
- Yosumin! LIVE
Z
- Zoe HD
- Zuma
- Zuma’s Revenge!
Below you can find all of the original Xbox titles currently compatible with Xbox One:
- Black
- Breakdown
- BloodRayne 2
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Dead to Rights
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Grabbed by the Ghoulies
- The King of Fighters Neowave
- Ninja Gaiden Black
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Psychonauts
- Red Faction 2
- Sid Meier’s Pirates
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Breakdown
- Conker: Live and Reloaded
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- Hunter: The Reckoning
- Jade Empire
- Panzer Dragoon Orta
- SSX 3
The only restrictions to the full Xbox 360 games catalogue being ported over is peripherals. Sadly, you won’t ever be able to play Xbox 360 Kinect games on the Xbox One, because you can’t connect your old Kinect to the new machine. And the new Kinect isn’t compatible with the older titles due to its advanced technology.
General performance with backwards compatible games has proven to be quite divisive. Some games are a notable improvement over Xbox 360, while others fail to maintain a solid framerate due to the emulation. With any luck this will improve over time as Microsoft refines and updates the feature.
Also, the same can be said for games like Guitar Hero or Rock Band due to the same hardware issues.
