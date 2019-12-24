Okay, Google. This console fan will admit that streaming games from the cloud probably is the future of gaming. Google Stadia is a window into a future of video games where there’s no downloading and installing, no wait times, and no expensive box sat under your television. The future’s not here yet though. Stadia is riddled with problems and, at least right now, I’d rather have a PS2 this Christmas.

First of all, Christmas is a social time of year. You’re likely to see people. You might have to speak to them. If you’ve got Google Stadia though, you’ll probably have to keep speaking to them without the option to fire up a sociable multiplayer game and break the tedium in a socially acceptable way.

The lack of local multiplayer on Google’s new gaming platform is frankly terrible. While it’s not hugely fashionable, it’s a pretty simple thing to offer – and many gamers will tell you that their best gaming memories are ones from local multiplayer games.

This is one reason why a PS2 could still be loads more fun than Stadia this Christmas. Sure, you can play online multiplayer with Stadia, but see that person on the other side of the room? They could play Star Wars Battlefront 2 with you, or Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, or TimeSplitters 2! Those all sound like good options to me. Better options than playing Mortal Kombat against someone you don’t know on the other side of the world.

Some of the best titles for local multiplayer on PS2 were creative in the ways they got players to work together, or against each other. One notable example has to be Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory. Two players take on a stealth challenge, in a small area, with a specific objective. For example, kill X without alerting Y.

Simple in prospect, yes. But simple to do? No.

It was great fun though and Chaos Theory is just one item in a huge back catalogue of PS2 classics that embraced the possibilities of local multiplayer. The sort of multiplayer where you don’t have to be wearing a headset to shout profanities at the people you’re playing with.

Other great examples include the ‘Conflict’ series, with Conflict: Operation Desert Storm 2 and Conflict Vietnam being particular stand-outs. They gave players control of a four–man team including a squad leader, sniper, medic and heavy weapons specialist. In single player you took control of all four characters and in multiplayer you got two each. You could swap between your two characters at any time and for its time the game presented a great mix of gun-play, stealth and survival.

Of course, the parts of these games that don’t stand up to scrutiny today are the visuals – don’t expect 4K. Apart from one or two horror shows though, there aren’t too many PS2 games with visuals so bad they will wreck the experience. There are many, many titles whose gameplay remains compelling enough that the retro visuals don’t matter.

Take Star Wars Battlefront 2, for example. For a game released in 2005, it looks pretty good, in places at least. It’s another prime example of great local multiplayer too. There are few multiplayer experiences better than taking on a friend in the game’s ‘Galactic Conquest’ mode. It mixes action packed battles with strategy sections which see you manoeuvre your fleet and army around the galaxy, attempting to out-flank and out-scheme your rival.

If none of those are floating your boat, (you don’t want shooters, stealth OR space chaos?) how about Sims 2? That also had local multiplayer so you could set your friends house on fire in a safe digital environment that didn’t lead to arrest. Or, pick up a classic RTS in Age of Empires 2. It’s a classic medieval strategy game that still has a huge cult fandom today.

This leads on to a wider point, Stadia has a very limited library at the moment and the games that are available are, in many cases, overpriced. That’s because you can only buy directly from the Stadia store and not via third parties.

As far as I’m concerned, the lack of reasonably priced games and local multiplayer makes Stadia a gaming platform of the future, not of the present. If visuals are your thing you’ll do better with a PS4 or Xbox One, both of which are discounted as they near the end of their cycle. If you’re not too bothered about visuals, but you fancy digging into one of the biggest games catalogues of any console, and doing so with friends, why not get a PS2 for Christmas?

