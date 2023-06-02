Motorola Razr 40 Ultra vs Oppo Find N2 Flip: What are the big differences?

Motorola has released two new foldable handsets which come with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and run on Android 13.

Foldable phones are becoming more popular, with a multitude of companies competing to create the most attractive and powerful flip device.

Motorola recently added to its already iconic flip-phone line-up with the release of the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. These handsets are already available to purchase both in the UK and across Europe. They are also coming to the States, though the Razr 40 Ultra will be known as the Razr+ there.

With the release of yet another handset, we wanted to take a look back at some other notable flip phones to see how the Razr 40 Ultra can hold up. Keep reading to find out all the critical differences between the latest Motorola device and the Oppo Find N2 Flip, so you can decide which is worth the upgrade.

The Razr 40 Ultra has a larger external display

Motorola claims that the Razr 40 Ultra has the largest external display of any flip phone on the market. It comes with an internal 6.9-inch pOLED foldable screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, alongside a 3.6-inch pOLED screen on the outside. The exterior display has a 144Hz refresh rate. We noted that the exterior display sat in a league of its own thanks to the high refresh rate and crisp viewing experience, with apps being very easy to access.

The Find N2 Flip comes with a 6.8-inch internal display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, with a smaller external display that sits at 3.26 inches with a 60Hz refresh rate. Variable refresh rates allow the display to refresh itself to your needs, which ensures that scrolling through apps feels smooth while conserving battery life during less intensive tasks.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Find N2 Flip is more affordable

The Razr 40 Ultra is not what we would call a budget phone, with the starting model coming with a crisp £1049.99/€1199.00 price tag.

Oppo’s alternative is more accessible in terms of pricing, with the standard model starting at £849/€1199.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Razr 40 Ultra has a smaller camera

The Razr 40 Ultra comes with a 12-megapixel main sensor, 13MP ultrawide and macro vision lens as well as a 32MP front camera.

Oppo went with a different approach, packing a 50-megapixel main camera, 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 32MP selfie camera. We found the 50MP sensor to capture brilliantly vibrant and light pictures in well-lit conditions, with the selfie camera taking clear and crisp images.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Find N2 Flip has a larger battery

Motorola packed the Razr 40 Ultra with a 3800mAh battery, which has support for 30W TurboPower charging. We estimate that it will take around an hour to charge this device up from flat to full, and it was very nice to see the 30W charger and USB-C cable included in the box.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Find N2 Flip comes with a large 4300mAh battery and has support for Oppo’s 44W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. We were able to finish each day with between 20-30% of charge left. On the fast-charging front, it only took 24 minutes to charge the phone to 50%, with it getting to a full charge in around an hour.