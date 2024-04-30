Huawei Pura 70 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which Ultra is better?

Currently only available in China, the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra is part of Huawei’s newest smartphone lineup which launched in April 2024.

Although we are yet to test the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, we have reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and gave it a 4.5 star rating. With that in mind, we’ve highlighted the differences between the specs of both handsets.

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra has a retractable camera

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra features an impressive rear camera setup. Consisting of three lenses, including a 40MP ultrawide and 50MP macro telephoto lens with OIS support which is impressively rounded off with a 50MP retractable camera. This retractable camera promises anti-shake and has been tested for a total of 300,000 retractions.

As we haven’t tested the Pura 70 Ultra yet, we can’t comment on its camera performance, however we are keen to learn more based on its specs. We have, however, spent a lot of time with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and found its camera to be nothing short of impressive.

The S24 Ultra includes a 200MP main lens, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP with 3x optical zoom and a new 50MP Telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom. In his review, Mobile Editor Lewis Painter concluded that the “S24 Ultra can capture a stunning shot with little effort, with images usually packed with detail, vibrant colours and exceptional dynamic range.”

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra has faster charging

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra promises 100W wired super fast charging and a massive 80W wireless super fast charging. As we haven’t yet tested the handset we can’t confirm whether it really is able to charge quickly nor can we state how long a full charge actually takes.

In comparison, the S24 Ultra offers a lower 45W charging compatibility which we found took 71 minutes to charge from 1-100%. It is worth noting that although charging may seem slower, we found the battery life of the S24 Ultra to be quite impressive, ending 16-hour days with 50-60% battery remaining.

Galaxy S24 Ultra has Galaxy AI

One of the standout features of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series is the inclusion of Galaxy AI which is an all-encompassing term for all the AI features found on the devices. This includes photo-editing features, such as the editor which removes distractions from images and replaces them with an accurate generative fill.

There’s also the useful AI-powered Notes app that can transcribe and translate a conversation in real time and automatically summarise this in a clear bullet point form, as well as live translation which allows you to seamlessly converse in different languages.

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra also has its own AI-powered features which we’re keen to try. Similarly to Galaxy AI, there’s a similar photo editor feature which removes distractions from photos and provides a generative auto-fill.

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra – Credit: Huawei

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra is currently only available in China

We aren’t sure if and when the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra will become available outside of China. It is currently available for pre-order, starting at 9999 CNY which is roughly £1100 (at time of writing.) This means it would be slightly cheaper than the S24 Ultra which currently has a starting RRP of £1249.

Of course this is speculative, but it’s good to get a rough idea of how much the Pura 70 Ultra could set you back.