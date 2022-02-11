Android 13: Everything we know so far about Google’s next operating system

The next mobile operating system from Google is expected to arrive in 2022, so here’s all that we know so far about the upcoming Android 13.

If you’re not an Apple devotee, then the chances are that you’re using Android software on your smartphone or tablet. Accounting for a huge variety of brands on the market today, it’s big news whenever this versatile operating system receives an significant upgrade; and that’s exactly what we expect to happen this year. Read on for all we know so far about Android 13, to find out the new features that are making their way onto the ubiquitous OS.

Android software launches have generally followed a reliable trend of release dates in the early autumn; just take a look when previous iterations have arrived:

Android 10: September 3, 2019

Android 11: September 8, 2020

Android 12: October 4, 2020

Therefore, it seems a strong bet that we’ll see the arrival of Android 13 in September or October 2022.

That said, we’ll definitely see a few sneak previews of the operating system before the full rollout begins in early autumn. Google already announced the first developer preview of the new software on February 10, and beta versions will follow leading up to the full announcement.

Most significantly, the main features will most likely be announced at the annual Google I/O conference, which tends to take place in May or June.

You may remember that previous iterations of the operating systems had charming candy- or dessert-related names in alphabetical order, such as Lollipop, KitKat, or Oreo. In keeping with that theme, the codename for this year’s Android release is Tiramisu. Yummy!

New Features

In the official announcement of the first developer preview, Google announced that privacy and security would be “at the core” of the new update.

The first way this will manifest itself is a “photo picker” tool that means you can choose allow an app to view selected individual photos or videos, rather than being obliged to grant access to all media files on the device. Via Google Play updates, this feature will be rolled out to users on operating system from Android 11 onwards.

The second new security feature will allow apps to connect to nearby devices over Wi-Fi, without having to give locations permission.

Moving beyond the privacy features, Google is also offering some new tools to app developers, including the expansion of the ‘Material You’ theme that was such a hit on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro beyond Google’s own apps and onto other apps from third parties, for a more consistent appearance. You’ll also be able to set per-app language preferences, which is a welcome addition for multilingual users.

Beyond that, there will also be changes to push more updates through the Google Play Store for a “more consistent, secure environment across devices” for apps, and there will be further efforts to optimise apps for foldable devices, tablets, and Chromebooks (which has long been a complaint from Android users.)