iPhone 14 Pro: What to expect from Apple’s next premium smartphone

Apple’s next top-tier smartphone is due to be released today, and this is all we know about it so far.

It might not seem ever so long ago that Apple unveiled the shiny new iPhone 13 Pro, but the months keep ticking past and we’re getting closer and closer to seeing its sequel.

Based on the reliable rumours we’ve come across so far, it seems likely that there will be a clear, qualitative gap between the standard iPhone series and the Pro series this year, so read on to see where these significant differences will fall.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Sales, revealed that the next Apple Event will take place on September 7, and this is when we expect the iPhone 14 Pro to make its first bow in public, along with the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch Series 8.

This date does fit in with the general launch pattern set by previous models in the Pro series:

iPhone 11 Pro: 10th September 2019

iPhone 12 Pro: 13th October 2020

iPhone 13 Pro: 14th September 2021

Price

The iPhone Pro variants inevitably come with a higher price tag than the standard versions, because the specs are significantly improved.

Last year, the iPhone 13 cost $799/£779, while the iPhone 13 Pro cost $999/£949. That’s already a significant difference, but given we’re expecting an even larger disparity in specifications this time around, we wouldn’t rule out a wider price differential between the two devices as well. On top of this of course, we’re expecting an iPhone 14 Pro Max device to be released which will boast a larger screen and, naturally, a larger price tag to go with it.

Confirming our suspicions about a potential price jump, the Twitter source LeaksApplePro revealed the rumoured pricing arrangements which would see the iPhone 14 Pro selling for $1099 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max retailing for $1199. The reason given was two-fold; rising production costs, and the need for a minimum $100 price difference between standard and Pro models.

Design and Display

There’s one significant design change that’s set to arrive on the iPhone 14 Pro, and that’s the introduction of a punch hole notch to the screen rather than the wide notch bar that’s been present on Apple’s smartphones ever since the iPhone X. While this may be a pedestrian sight for many Android users, this would be the first time we’d have seen such a selfie camera arrangement on any iPhone, so we’re looking forward to it.

The above tweet posted by Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, shows a mock-up of the new notch arrangement which would apparently have not one but two holes for housing selfie cameras. This design seemingly will not be present on the standard iPhone 14 models, so there could be a very clear visual difference between the Pro and standard versions.

Closer to the launch, MacRumors reported that when the display is illuminated the pill and notch elements of the display will not be visually distinct; despite the gap between the components, they will apparently form one long notch together when the screen is switched on, with the intervening pixels being switched off to give the effect of one solid black bar.

Face ID should remain unaffected by such a change, so it seems that Touch ID will once again remain absent from the new iPhones. On this subject, Dylan KT writes: “I am in full agreement with recent information provided by fellow Analysts and Leakers. An in-display Touch ID sensor will not be coming to any iPhone 14 model or to any Apple product this year and ProMotion will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models.”

As for the practicalities of the new iPhone, it’s also rumoured to be getting more durable this year, with MacRumors reporting that Apple will use a new titanium alloy chassis to make the new phones even more resilient.

It’s not just hardware where we may see some big changes; according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 14 Pro will feature an always-on display, and a redesigned widgets menu on the lock screen. These changes would be ushered in as part of the iOS 16 software update.

The actual display panels of the iPhone 14 Pro will also reportedly be superior to those of the iPhone 14, with it using M12 rather than M11 OLED materials according to South Korean source TheElec.

Camera

Big changes are also on their way to the camera system according to reliable sources.

Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the best-known reporters on Apple’s affairs, claims that the iPhone 14 Pro could have a 48-megapixel main sensor. This sensor will apparently be capable of 8K resolution video recording, though most outputted images will have a 12-megapixel resolution once the pixel-binning process is complete. What’s more, the same source claims that a periscope lens is also on its way to the iPhone range – but you’ll probably have to wait until 2023 for that to become a reality.

As for that redesigned front camera system, apparently there will be substantial changes to its performance as well, with the South Korean publication ET News claiming that LG Innotek will provide the selfie camera sensor that will offer autofocus.

This was seemingly confirmed by Ming-Chi Kuo in the above tweets, which provided more context about potential changes to the aperture size as well.

It’s not just the selfie camera camera that’s in line for an upgrade; an improvement could also be winging its way over to the ultrawide sensor.

(3/4)

I predict two iPhone 14 Pro models’ ultra-wide cameras will upgrade to 1.4µm (vs. iPhone 13 Pro’s 1.0µm). CIS (CMOS image sensor), VCM (voice coil motor), and CCM (compact camera module) have a significant unit price increase in this upgrade, with about 70%, 45%, and 40%.— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 30, 2022

A tweet posted by Ming-Chi Kuo claims that both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will pack an upgraded ultrawide sensor, with significantly larger pixels (1.4µm pixels, as opposed to 1.0µm). This could mean that it will deliver greater detail and lowlight performance that predecessors, but we’ll have to run it through a full review before confirming whether or not that’s the case.

Performance

In any normal year, we’d expect an incremental processor upgrade across the board for Apple’s new phones. However, increasingly it seems that this will not be a normal year by Apple’s standards.

Instead, the standard iPhone 14 will allegedly miss out on the new A16 Bionic chipset, with this being reserved for only the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. This another feather in the cap of the Pro series, designed to set it apart from its more affordable siblings as a premium feature.

Once again our best source for this is Kuo, who adds that all models in the series can be expected to have 6GB of RAM onboard:

Meanwhile, GSM Arena has claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could boast as much as 2TB onboard storage, which would be a very generous capacity indeed (though it’s likely that the base models will still be significantly lower).

Battery

In addition to performance upgrades, rumours also indicate that we could see an improvement to the battery life as well.

The Twitter tipster ShrimpApplePro has claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro may have a capacity of 3200, which is a modest increase over the 3095mAh of its predecessor. Considering we already heaped praise on the iPhone 13 Pro for its battery life, we’re hoping for even better things from its sequel.