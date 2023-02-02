What is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display? The Samsung feature explained

AMOLED displays are very common across Samsung’s devices, but not everyone will know the difference between a standard AMOLED display and Samsung’s own Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

It can be difficult to understand the differences between display technologies, and it can be frustrating if you’re looking for a machine that can take on creative tasks that require a sharp and accurate screen.

Thankfully, Samsung has been working hard on developing its AMOLED technology, with the company offering up devices with Dynamic AMOLED as well as Dynamic AMOLED 2X. We want to focus on the latter, as the 2X moniker may suggest, it has a couple more features up its sleeve.

What is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display?

Dynamic AMOLED 2X is the latest display advancement from Samsung and it takes Dynamic AMOLED to even greater heights. A standard Dynamic AMOLED display reduces the amount of harmful blue light emitted and supports HDR10+ certification for “cinema-grade colour and contrast”.

Dynamic AMOLED 2X builds on this technology by improving the colour, brightness and HDR performance, being more capable of showing true black levels and depth. According to several tests, these displays feature excellent colour accuracy in the sRGB and DCI-P3 gamuts, meaning that colour is being reproduced as close to the original intent as possible.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra. Image Credit (Samsung)

The brightness being ramped up is also a positive as it can better present HDR content. It can also increase screen visibility when used outdoors in bright environments.

Moreover, Dynamic AMOLED 2X comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Refresh rate is the number of times a screen can update an image in a second, and by supporting 120Hz, a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is capable of even smoother playback of video content, faster response times from gaming apps and a reduction in screen flicker when compared to a 60Hz display.

Currently, some of the Samsung devices that feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 series, as well as the Galaxy Book3 laptop series.