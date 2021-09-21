 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Philips 65OLED+936 Review

Steve May By Steve May

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

The OLED+936 is a fabulous 4K flatscreen with inventive AI image processing, Bowers & Wilkins powered Dolby Atmos, and four-sided Ambilight. It’s a multisensory delight!

Pros

  • Superb image quality
  • Multi-HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Adaptive)
  • Two 4K 120fps HDMI inputs

Cons

  • Input lag isn’t class-leading
  • Expensive

Key Features

  • HDR supportFeatures support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ Adaptive, HLG and HGiG
  • Filmmaker modeOut of box accuracy with film content
  • 5th-Gen P5 Dual Picture EngineLatest version of Philips’ picture engine with AI

Introduction

The OLED+936 is an impressive new premium OLED TV from Philips. Like its predecessor, the OLED+935, it boasts a high-end Bowers & Wilkins sound system, but there are big differences to both its audio performance and image quality. Philips has raised its game – and it was on a pretty lofty perch to begin with.

Two obvious differences between this model and last season’s offering are the panel and the processor. The former is now next-gen glass from LG Display, as used by LG in its Evo G1, while the latter is a fifth-generation P5 dual-engine concoction.

Availability

  • UKRRP: £3000
  • USAunavailable
  • Canadaunavailable
  • Australiaunavailable

The OLED+936 comes in three screen sizes: the 48-, 55- and 65- inch models (48OLED+936, 55OLED+936 and 65OLED+936) are priced around £1800, £2100 and £3000 respectively. On review here is the 65-inch model.

Don’t look for a corresponding screen in the North American market. Brand owner TP Vision doesn’t have the licence to sell Philips TVs Stateside. 

Design

  • Soundbar system integrated into the pedestal
  • Four-sided Ambilight
  • Premium finish

The OLED+936 looks every inch a top-end TV. With a classy steel frame, micro-bezel and that B&W sound system, with distinctive Bowers & Wilkins Tweeter on Top, the build and materials are top-notch.

Rear connections comprise four HDMIs, two of which are able to accept 4K at 120Hz from a high frame rate source, such as the PS5, Xbox Series X or gaming PC.

Philips 65OLED936 connections

VRR support covers Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync; there’s also ALLM game mode. All HDMI inputs are ARC compatible, with HDMI 2 eARC enabled (although given the B&W sound system onboard, why would you route to another audio solution?).

The screen features four-sided Ambilight (last year’s equivalent was only three), which can be run dynamically to match content, or as a static backlight. It will also sync with a Hue smart lighting system.

Features

  • Android 10
  • Freeview Play for catch-up TV and box sets
  • Mediocre input lag

Philips remains wedded to the Android smart platform for its high-end OLEDs, and that’s no bad thing. Android 10 is well appointed and stable. As you’d expect, there’s excellent support for streaming services. All the key OTT providers are available, including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ and Rakuten TV.

The set also offers Freeview Play, which ensures you’re never too far from a catch-up TV player, or free-to-view boxset.  

Philips 65OLED936 Android 10

The OLED+936 is also DTS Play-Fi enabled. This means it will work as part of a wider Play-Fi whole-home audio system. Admittedly, Play-Fi doesn’t have much traction outside of the US (where you can’t buy this set), but it does create opportunities if you’re putting together a multi-room system from scratch.

Input lag in Game mode was measured at 21.6ms (1080/60), which is some way behind its main OLED rivals. The (48-inch) Panasonic JZ980 clocks in at 14.6ms (1080/60), while LG’s 48-inch C1 scoots by with 12.6ms (1080/60). This points to a penalty derived from the two-chip P5 architecture.

On the plus side, the latest iteration of Philips anti-screen burn technology constantly scans for static images, selectively dimming offending objects to make screen burn virtually impossible. This is a big plus for console owners.

Performance

  • Innovative 5th-gen P5 AI picture engine
  • Excellent HDR performance
  • Outstanding Bowers & Wilkins audio system

Philips has been bold when it comes to image processing, often favouring enhanced image sharpness and colour vibrancy over the often denuded approach of some rivals. And on the 936, with the enhanced power of its latest P5 picture engine tethered to LG Display’s latest panel technology, this trait is to the fore.

There’s a Perfect Natural Reality circuit, said to extrapolate up to 30% more sharpness from sources. AI-derived sharpness is tricky to pull off without over-cooking the pudding, but the OLED+936 nearly always gets the recipe right.

Philips 65OLED936 Ambilight

There’s also a new Fast Motion Clarity setting able to better retain detail in sports and other fast-moving content. It’s achieved with 120Hz Black Frame insertion. Brutally effective, but it does cause the image to darken. Our advice is to opt for the minimal setting that doesn’t impose a darkness penalty.

HDR support is comprehensive. Philips continues to be one of the few brands seemingly agnostic to standards. Both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ dynamic metadata are supported, along with HLG, regular HDR10 and game-specific HGiG HDR.

Philips 65OLED936 blue Ambilight

New is Ambient Intelligence, which allows the set to react dynamically to room lighting conditions, making real-time adjustments to contrast algorithms, noise reduction and peak brightness. 

There’s no Dolby Vision IQ, but Philips argues that Ambient Intelligence does much the same, and it has a point. This particular AI kicks into action when you select the Dolby Vision Bright mode. Additional Dolby Vision picture modes include Personal, Vivid, Dark and Game.

Similarly, HDR10+ Adaptive also adjusts for ambient light. Brightness and contrast levels are optimised without impacting overall darkness. 

A new Film Detection mode switches the set to either Filmmaker mode or an all-new Home Cinema preset (you decide), without having to fiddle around in menus. The latter is actually rather excellent, since it offers high contrast and vibrant colour, but without soapy motion artefacts. 

The set’s black level performance, and near-black shadow detail continue to be outstanding. And the contrast is phenomenal; images really pop. Peak HDR brightness was measured just under 950 nits, using a 10% measurement window. This is comparable to the Panasonic JZ2000, and slightly better than the LG G1.  

Philips 65OLED936 tweeter on top design

The OLED+936 is also the best-sounding Philips OLED yet. It may still be a 3.1.2 configuration, but Bowers & Wilkins has finally found its TV mojo, upgrading components, altering the elevation of the Atmos drivers, and implementing a stiffer 100 x 65mm cone for the dedicated bass driver. 

As a result the soundstage is wider, higher and more engulfing than we’ve experienced from a Philips TV before. That distinctive Tweeter-on-Top ensures greater dialogue clarity, and anchors centre-channel action to the screen. With Dolby Atmos soundtracks, there’s a real sense of objects moving around a soundstage.

It has power, too. A cumulative 70W is available, and there’s no feeling that it will run out of steam at volume.

There are caveats, though. Rear surround sounds are obviously absent, and bass doesn’t drop deep (but it is there!). Our advice is leave it in AI sound mode, and you’ll be more than happy.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want an all-in-one home theatre The Bowers & Wilkins sound system is a fully integrated audio solution that offers wide, cinematic sound, without the need for additional boxes.  

You value gaming above regular TV and movie watching The 48-inch OLED+936 will appeal to next-gen gamers, not least because of its 4K 120fps support. However, that dual P5 picture engine weighs down input la

Final Thoughts

Philips has delivered a doozy of a display in the OLED+936. It has co-opted AI image processing to offer some genuinely innovative new features (screen blur protection, Ambient Intelligence), and pushed the envelope when it comes to picture quality. The set also boasts the best integrated audio system yet from Bowers & Wilkins.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every TV we review thoroughly. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly and we use the tablet as our main device over the review period. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Used as the main TV for the review period

Tested using industry calibrated tools, discs and with real world use

Tested for more than a week

Tested with broadcast content (HD/SD), video streams and demo discs

You might like…

Panasonic TX-48JZ980B Review

Panasonic TX-48JZ980B Review

Steve May 1 week ago
TCL 55RP620K Review

TCL 55RP620K Review

Kob Monney 4 weeks ago
LG OLED65C1 Review

LG OLED65C1 Review

Kob Monney 1 month ago
Samsung QE55QN85A Review

Samsung QE55QN85A Review

Simon Lucas 1 month ago
Samsung QE75QN900A Review

Samsung QE75QN900A Review

John Archer 1 month ago
Panasonic TX-55JZ2000 Review

Panasonic TX-55JZ2000 Review

Steve May 2 months ago

FAQs

Do I need a sound system to partner with the Philips 65OLED+936?

No you don’t, as it comes with its own attached sound system by Bowers & Wilkins.

Trusted Reviews test data

Input lag (ms)
Peak brightness (nits) 10%
Philips 65OLED+936
21.6 ms
950 nits

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Size (Dimensions)
Size (Dimensions without stand)
Weight
Operating System
Release Date
Model Number
Resolution
HDR
Types of HDR
Refresh Rate TVs
Ports
HDMI (2.1)
Audio (Power output)
Connectivity
Colours
Display Technology
Philips 65OLED+936
£3000
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
Philips
64.5 inches
1448.7 x 264.4 x 930.8 MM
829.5 x 1448.7 x 47.3 MM
31.6 KG
Android TV 10
2021
65OLED+936
3840 x 2160
Yes
HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision
40 – 120 Hz
2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB 2.0, USB 3.0, Ethernet, satellite, optical out, 2 x 3.5mm, antenna, CI +1.4
eARC, VRR, ALLM, HFR
70 W
W-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, DTS Play-Fi
Silver
OLED

Jargon buster

OLED

Organic Light Emitting Diode is panel technology that allows each individual pixel to produce light rather than relying on a backlight. This enables the screen to accurately display blacks by turning off the pixel, resulting in improved contrast compared to conventional LCD panels.

Dolby Vision

Dolby Vision is a variant of HDR, adding a layer of dynamic metadata to the core HDR signal. This dynamic metadata carries scene-by-scene (or frame-by-frame) instructions from content creators on how a TV should present the images to improve everything from brightness to contrast, detailing and colour reproduction.

HDR10+

HDR10+ is a HDR variant created by 20th Century Fox, Panasonic and Samsung as a free to use, open platform alternative to Dolby Vision. Like Dolby Vision, it adds dynamic metadata on top of the core HDR10 signal that tells a TV how it should adjust the brightness, colours and contrast of content for the most optimal picture quality.
Steve May
By Steve May
Steve May is an entertainment technology specialist who contributes to a variety of popular UK websites and publications. Creator of Home Cinema Choice magazine, Steve writes about tech for the i news…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.