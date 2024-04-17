Verdict

The JBL Spinner delivers enjoyable sound from an attractive design and is a good option for someone after their first turntable or wants one that plays nice with their existing Bluetooth speakers and headphones.

Pros Bright, enjoyable sound

Bluetooth streaming quality sound

Offers analogue inputs Cons Instructions for turntable newcomers could be clearer

Shame it’s not a little bit less

Key Features Wireless support Bluetooth 5.2 pairing with headphones and speakers

Speeds Can play records at 33 ⅓ and 45 rpm speeds

Cartridge Audio Technica AT3600L cartridge installed

Introduction

The JBL Spinner BT is a turntable that takes a modern approach to how you can enjoy your record collection.

The BT stands for Bluetooth, and that means as well as being able to hook it up to analogue hi-fi components, you also have the more convenient option to wirelessly pair Bluetooth speakers and headphones for a cable-free listening experience.

It’s more affordable than most turntables and firmly aimed at someone that prefers something with a more digital edge. It’s designed to be easy to set up with some components pre-installed, so does this Bluetooth streaming turntable sound as good as it looks?

Availability

The JBL Spinner BT was announced in 2023 and is available to buy now directly from JBL as well as retailers like Argos for £379.99.

It’s certainly not as expensive an investment as JBL’s TT350 Classic, which sits just below the £1,000 price mark. In the US, the Spinner BT is priced at $399 while prospective owners in Australia can expect to pay AU$649.95 for it.

Design

Comes in orange or gold looks

Solid build quality

Doesn’t take too long to set up

JBL clearly understood the assignment to make the Spinner the kind of turntable you’d proudly want to show off in your living room or wherever your listening domain lies.

It’s a predominantly black setup nicely offset with the option of gold or signature JBL orange accents, which are placed on the rim of the platter, the anti-skate control and on the JBL logo at the front.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At 5.3kg, it’s not too hulking in size, though it will take up a fair amount of cabinet estate with good-sized feet sat below to prevent any unwelcome vibrations. The plinth is made from sturdy MDF, matched up with an aluminium platter and tonearm to give it a more high grade feel. On top sits an easy to attach cover to protect the player and your records from dust.

Setting up is relatively straightforward though I’d say there’s some assumed knowledge after you’ve fitted the platter, the headshell, and the counterweight. That next step is to balance the tonearm, and if you’ve not done that before, it can be a touch tricky and maybe the instructions need to be a bit more simplified for this step.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features

Bluetooth 5.2 with Qualcomm aptX HD audio streaming

Uses Audio Technica AT3600L cartridge

Plays 33.3 and 45 rpm speeds

When you turn the Spinner around you’ll find all the ports and connections. Along with the power port, there are analogue outputs (1x Stereo RCA Pair), a pre-amp off/on switch for when it’s connected to an amplifier’s phono outputs, the Bluetooth pairing button and the on/off button.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also an auto stop switch, which you can use to automatically stop the platter, so you won’t need to lift a finger when the record stops playing until you need to stick another one on.

The aluminium tonearm has an adjustable counterweight and anti-skate dials and is matched up with an Audio Technica AT3600L cartridge. It’s a budget cartridge, but one more than capable of delivering satisfying sound. The headshell hosting the cartridge can be removed, which makes it a little easier to remove and upgrade that cartridge if you choose or need to.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Up front you’ll spy two good-sized buttons for playing records at 33 1/3 and 45 rpm speeds. A felt mat sits on top of the very sturdy platter, which uses an optical sensor to ensure that it’s playing in time, whether you’re listening at 33 1/3 or 45 RPM. JBL opts for a belt drive to keep things turning to help give it more of that traditional feel.

Sound Quality

Bluetooth streaming surprisingly solid

Best results with aptX supported speakers and headphones

Great to have analogue option

The Spinner BT gives you options in terms of how you can play your records. You can take the analogue route and plug in your own speakers. The big sell here is the ability to stream over Bluetooth, and JBL does that over Bluetooth 5.2 with Qualcomm’s higher quality aptX HD codec.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

To start listening over Bluetooth you simply press the Bluetooth pairing button at the rear of the turntable and on your Bluetooth speaker or headphones, and typically that connection is made within a few seconds. Crucially, the speaker or headphones need to support aptX HD to get the best quality audio.

I first tried it with the Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker and a few different sets of Bluetooth headphones that support Qualcomm’s codec and the result was a sound that’s bright and enjoyable on the whole. The first striking aspect is the level of volume you get when taking the streaming route.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s plenty of warmth and the bass I’d hoped for listening through Nas’ It Was Written and while that Bluetooth route doesn’t entirely match the analogue sparkle, there’s still plenty to like here. The soundstage is wide and there’s plenty of detail conveyed with what I was listening to.

I threw on some 7-inch records including a Jack Penate EP that arguably hasn’t been kept in the best condition, and it reproduced that crackling sound in between the well-presented and produced vocals. On the Eagles ‘Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975’ and tracks like Take It Easy, there’s a satisfying level of balance and it nicely reproduces a very likeable grainy texture to the vocals.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While this isn’t the highest quality cartridge on a turntable, it feels more than capable here and you do always have the scope to upgrade if it doesn’t hit the mark for you. Overall, the sound is fun and doesn’t feel like it’s more modern approach massively takes away from the listening experience.

The key here really is to match it up with the headphones or speakers that can match the Spinner BT’s wireless output and you’ll get the most rewarding results. I have on the odd occasion had to re-pair Bluetooth speakers to it, though in general once you’ve paired once, the turntable should pick it up.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want an attractive, Bluetooth-enabled turntable: The JBL Spinner BT looks great and listening experience over Bluetooth has that typically JBL brightness to it and is overall enjoyable. Buy Now You don’t have the Bluetooth kit to make the most of it: It’s best to have speakers and headphones that support that high quality audio codec to enjoy the best wireless sound from the Spinner BT.

Final Thoughts The JBL Spinner BT is cheap in turntable terms, but if you were looking for your first turntable with a very likeable look – particularly the version with the orange accents – that can play your records through connected speakers and headphones, there’s plenty to like here. Trusted Score

How we test We test every turntable we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested for several days Tested with real world use

FAQs Do you have to use the JBL Spinner BT with Bluetooth speakers and headphones? No, you don’t have to use the JBL Spinner BT with Bluetooth speakers and headphones only. It does also offer analogue outputs. Can the JBL Spinner BT play records at 33/3 and 45 RPM speeds? Yes, the JBL Spinner BT play records at 33/3 and 45 RPM speeds.