This is our Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 review in progress. Because of the whole ‘in progress’ thing, our opinions on the entire package might change. Also, there could be typos. But you know, we’ll sort it all out before the final verdict, when we slap a score on it.

There’s no denying Call of Duty is a well put together AAA game. In my first few hours with Call of Duty Black Ops 4, the most consistent aspect was how slick everything feels, exuding quality all over the place like a big ol’ quality hose.

This year, Black Ops 4 has attracted criticism for canning its single-player campaign, instead drilling in deep on three distinct flavours of multiplayer: Competitive PvP – referred to as Multiplayer in the game – the co-operative Zombies mode, and a well-polished battle royale ‘Blackout’ mode.

So far I’ve mostly sunk into the multiplayer PvP, and it immediately feels drastically different, a more tactical game with a focus on playing as different ‘specialists’ that can affect the game in different ways. I was drawn to Crash, a combat medic who can buff his allies’ health or drop ammo packs to keep the team armed.

These specialists aren’t classes, and these special abilities aren’t killstreaks – both of those exist in the game in addition to the specialist system, and it informs the way you’ll play. Crash is a supporting character, and he hints at a more team-focused and slower-paced Call of Duty experience.

However, this doesn’t seem to actually be reflected in the gameplay at this stage, which in these early moments largely seems to involve me getting rinsed by people with superhuman reflexes.

This might get better as I get my eye in and fiddle with graphics and sensitivity settings, but it feels immediately like a hostile atmosphere, even despite the game’s incredible tutorial system which takes you through an operator’s strengths and weaknesses while also feeding you their story.

Expect this review to grow over the weekend as I spend more time in the game’s trifecta of multiplayer modes.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 PC requirements

Want to splash out on a brand new rig to celebrate the release of Call of Duty Black Ops 4? We’ve had a look at the official recommended specs and rounded up all of the components to build a gaming PC suited to the popular shooter.

The recommended specs are listed below:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor RAM: 12GB RAM

12GB RAM HDD: 80GB HD space

80GB HD space GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4 GB / GTX 1060 6 GB or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

But as you’ll see in our ‘recommended build’ table, we’ve suggested slightly more expensive options for some of the components, just to ensure you get a fantastic performance and buttery smooth frame rates.

We’ve also created two separate builds: one for HD gaming and the latter for 4K. Mind, the second option is significantly more expensive, but if you really want to make the most out of your Ultra HD monitor, then you’ve got cough up the cash. Anything less than a 1080 Ti would likely see a big dip in performance.

Of course, it’s possible to save a few pounds here and there. If you don’t have a massive library of games, you could settle for less storage for example. And it’s possible to find a cheaper case too, as you only really need to consider airflow and size.

Alternatively, if you’re happy to spend even more cash, it’s worthwhile considering the most powerful graphics card and gaming CPU available in the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti and soon-to-be-released Intel Core 9th Gen i9. Sure, they’re both overkill for Call of Duty Black Ops 4, but these components would keep your rig future-proofed for years to come.