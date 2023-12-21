Samsung Galaxy S24 renders and launch event date leak

Seemingly official renders and what appears to be the launch date for the Galaxy S24 range have leaked online.

With Samsung’s next flagship phone range due to launch in January, the leaks, tips, and rumours are well and truly pouring forth. So much so that we’re combining two in one here.

The first stems from Android Headlines, which claims to have gotten its hands on official renders of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra. They certainly look official too.

Image: Android Headlines

They confirm that we’ll be getting a decidedly flatter Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus this year, with straight edges and an only slightly chamfered edge to the back. Even the power and volume buttons look to be flattened with the next model.

These renders also offer a full look at all four of the colours we’ll be choosing from: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.

Image: Android Headlines

As for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it looks very similar to the Galaxy S23 before it, but with an even boxier look and a matte titanium finish. While there are no official names, we see the phone in all four of its colours, including graphite, beige, yellow, and purple.

It’s long been rumoured that Samsung would announce its next flagship phone range on January 17, and that appears to have been confirmed courtesy of OG tipster Evan Blass, aka @evleaks.

Blass has posted an official-looking countdown timer, showing the date for the next Galaxy Unpacked event as January 18, 2024, at 3am KST. That works out to 7pm GMT or 2pm EST on January 17.