Samsung announces Galaxy AI ‘universal intelligence’ ahead of S24 launch

Samsung has announced Galaxy AI, a new “universal intelligence on your phone”.

The company has announced this new on-device “comprehensive mobile AI experience” several months ahead of the launch of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung doesn’t mention its next flagship phone range by name, but it seems clear from the stated “early next year” timing that this Galaxy AI implementation will be the lead feature.

Offering one example of how Galaxy AI will affect “all the places it matters most”, Samsung highlights AI Live Translate Call. This will integrate a translation tool right into the native call feature, meaning audio and text language translations will appear in real-time as you speak without the need to open an app.

You’ll effectively be able to have a phone conversation with someone speaking in a different language, and the process will be “as simple as turning on closed captions when you stream a show”.

That’s the only insight Samsung offered into its Galaxy AI tool, but it should prove illustrative of the angle it’s going for. From Samsung’s limited comments here, Galaxy AI should offer transformative tools without completely rewiring how we use our phones.

Whether this means the end of Bixby, or whether Samsung’s oft-ignored personal assistant will simply get smarter as part of this AI push, remains to be seen.

“Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever,” said said Wonjoon Choi, Samsung’s EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business.

One reason for this early teaser could be that Samsung’s ambitious AI plans had already started to leak. One report that emerged towards the end of October had suggested that Samsung would push further with artificial intelligence in the forthcoming Galaxy S24 line than Google did with its recent Pixel 8 refresh.