Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra tipped for big video upgrade

Microsoft could be looking to issue the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with a major upgrade to its video taking capabilities.

According to well known Samsung tipster Ice Universe, the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could be capable of capturing 4K video at 120fps.

It seems such a silky smooth and super-sharp video setting is in testing at Samsung HQ, so it’s not for definite that we’ll see it in the Galaxy S24 Ultra later this month.

This is far from an outlandish claim, however. Indeed, it wouldn’t be the first phone to breakthrough the 4K/60fps standard barrier. The Sony Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 1 V have both been capable of such a feat, as has the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro.

Even so, 4K and 120fps as a smartphone spec remains well outside the norm.

The date for Samsung’s next Unpacked launch event, at which the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be announced along with the rest of the Galaxy S24 family, seemingly leaked towards the end of December. It seems previous predictions of a January 17 launch event were on the money.

We also have a very good idea of what the Galaxy S24 range will look like, with a number of official-looking renders having hit the internet just before Christmas. In short, they’ll look quite a lot like their immediate predecessors, but a little flatter and blockier.