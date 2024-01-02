Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra tipped for big video upgrade

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Microsoft could be looking to issue the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with a major upgrade to its video taking capabilities.

According to well known Samsung tipster Ice Universe, the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could be capable of capturing 4K video at 120fps.

It seems such a silky smooth and super-sharp video setting is in testing at Samsung HQ, so it’s not for definite that we’ll see it in the Galaxy S24 Ultra later this month.

This is far from an outlandish claim, however. Indeed, it wouldn’t be the first phone to breakthrough the 4K/60fps standard barrier. The Sony Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 1 V have both been capable of such a feat, as has the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more.  Grab your 7 day free trial now.

  • Apple
  • 7 day free trial
  • £6.99 p/m
Sign up

Even so, 4K and 120fps as a smartphone spec remains well outside the norm.

The date for Samsung’s next Unpacked launch event, at which the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be announced along with the rest of the Galaxy S24 family, seemingly leaked towards the end of December. It seems previous predictions of a January 17 launch event were on the money.

We also have a very good idea of what the Galaxy S24 range will look like, with a number of official-looking renders having hit the internet just before Christmas. In short, they’ll look quite a lot like their immediate predecessors, but a little flatter and blockier.

You might like…

How to watch the College Football Playoffs: Michigan vs Alabama UK live stream

How to watch the College Football Playoffs: Michigan vs Alabama UK live stream

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Microsoft president likes UK again now, after major gaming deal sulk

Microsoft president likes UK again now, after major gaming deal sulk

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Galaxy S24 to skip a now-staple iPhone safety feature

Galaxy S24 to skip a now-staple iPhone safety feature

Chris Smith 4 days ago
LG Gram Pro (2024) 2-in-1 laptop is a world record breaker

LG Gram Pro (2024) 2-in-1 laptop is a world record breaker

Chris Smith 4 days ago
LG CineBeam Cube 4K projector is a small but sexy 4K projector

LG CineBeam Cube 4K projector is a small but sexy 4K projector

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Arm-based Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 could outstrip Intel – report

Arm-based Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 could outstrip Intel – report

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words