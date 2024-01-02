Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S24 Ultra marketing leak points to AI focus

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Press materials for the forthcoming Galaxy S24 have leaked a fortnight ahead of the big unveiling, seemingly confirming Samsung’s AI focus.

It’s known that Samsung will hold its next big Unpacked event on January 17, at which the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to play a leading role.

We’ve already seen a number of well-sourced rumours around the super-sized phone, but this latest leaks appears to come directly from Samsung itself. As posted by X users @DontMatterToYou, and relayed by SamMobile, an official marketing poster for the Galaxy S24 Ultra has appeared at several of Samsung’s Brazilian retail stores.

They show the alluringly blocky phone, in Titanium Gray, lying on its front with the top edge to camera. The signature S Pen stylus is sat on the back of the phone.

The Portuguese line used to market the Galaxy S24 Ultra translates to “With the power of Galaxy AI”. Clearly, then, Samsung is going to be leaning heavily into the Galaxy S24’s previously leaked AI features.

Back in October we reported on the claims that Samsung was going “all in” on AI with the Galaxy S24 family. Indeed, it’s been claimed that Samsung is going well beyond what most see as the current AI smartphone champion, the Pixel 8.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Brazilian poster
Image: SamMobile

Apparently, there’ll be some form of ChatGPT and Google Bard-inspired features, which could include generative content creation inspired by keywords and a text-to-image tool developed by Samsung itself.

The much ignored Bixby is also expected to received an AI boost, with more natural conversations. It’s expected that the Qualcomm and custom Samsung chips that will power the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra will be able to outperform Google’s custom Tensor G3 chip in the AI stakes.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

