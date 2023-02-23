 large image

Samsung Galaxy S24 Rumours: Everything you need to know

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

It’s been less than a month since Samsung unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S23. However, that hasn’t stopped us from wondering what the future might hold for the hugely successful S series. 

The next phone expected to ascend the throne is 2024’s Samsung Galaxy S24. But, with a year to go until its anticipated release, what do we know about the S24 so far? 

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Galaxy S24. We plan to update this guide regularly as more news and rumours roll in, so make sure to bookmark this page so you can check back as we get closer to the release date. 

Release date 

The Galaxy S23 was revealed at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of February 2023, with the phone available to buy from February 17. 

This followed the January/February release pattern Samsung has established in previous years, so we’d expect the S24 to continue that trend with a February 2024 launch. 

Price

Samsung currently offers three Galaxy S23 models with varying prices, including the S23, the S23 Plus and the S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 currently starts at £849 with 128GB of storage, while the S23 Plus will run you £1049 with 256GB. At the top of the line sits the S23 Ultra with its price starting at £1249 for 256GB. 

We don’t know much about the Galaxy S24 just yet but it seems safe to assume it’ll see similar price points. The only major change here is that we might miss out on a middle option, with the S24 Plus rumoured to be scrapped this time around. 

Design 

It’s still early days, but the biggest design rumour we’ve heard so far is that Samsung may be considering dropping its Plus model after the S23 Plus. 

According to a report by The Elec, Samsung might be ditching the 6.6-inch version of the S23 due to “polarisation in the flagship product market” and the “stagnation of the entire smartphone market”. 

This means you might be forced to choose between the 6.1-inch display on the Samsung Galaxy S24, and the 6.8-inch screen and levelled up specs on the S24 Ultra (assuming the screen sizes remain the same in the next generation). 

Camera 

We’ve also come across a handful of leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s camera. 

According to tipster Ice Universe, Samsung could replace the telephoto sensor in the Ultra model with a new solution. The main camera is expected to remain the same. 

RGcloudS added to the rumour a month later when they tweeted that the S24 Ultra’s zoom capability will be significantly improved. 

According to the tweet, the phone will feature a “Gen4 optics design” with a wider 2.5-2.9 aperture and the possibility of 150x zoom. A wider aperture could potentially offer better low-light performance, while the addition of 150x zoom would allow users to get even closer to their subjects than Samsung’s current 100x Space Zoom camera feature.

We will be updating this article once more information and rumours become available, so make sure you keep this page bookmarked for all of the latest details on the Samsung Galaxy S24.

