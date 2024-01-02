Galaxy 24 launch event confirmed along with Galaxy AI focus

Samsung has confirmed its next Galaxy smartphone launch will take place on January 17 during the traditional Galaxy Unpacked event.

In a tweet spotted by SamMobile, Samsung Australia confirmed the event where the Galaxy S24 range is largely expected to be star of the show.

The animated gif alongside the tweet previews an AI-heavy Galaxy S24 launch, with the text ‘Galaxy AI is coming’. The new smartphones are expected to have super powerful on-device artificial intelligence tools.

A marketing leak from a Samsung retail store, which we reported on earlier today, also appeared to lean heavily on “the power of Galaxy AI”.

The tweet was actually posted on December 27, during the Christmas break, which explains why the tech world (ourselves included) missed it. The tweet advises Aussie Galaxy fans to tune into the Unpacked event on January 18 at 5am, which is 6pm UK time on January 17.

The January 17 launch date has been rumoured for a few weeks now, so it’s good to see the company confirm this, albeit only through one territory. We’re yet to see posts from Samsung UK or Samsung US, for example.

In November Samsung announced the Galaxy AI ‘universal intelligence’ platform. The company said “Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever,” but is yet to go into full detail.

It now seems certain, the company will spend a significant portion of its Unpacked event explaining on January 17 what it’s all about.