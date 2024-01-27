Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ctrl+Alt+Del: Mac turns 40, but what will it look like at 50?

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

OPINION: The Mac is 40 years old and it looks like it might be entering a mid-life crisis. However, come its 50th birthday on the other side, the Mac could be a more interesting range of computers than ever.

Apple Silicon was a seachange for the Mac and, without yet digging beneath the surface, seems like a hugely positive one. It led to a range of efficient devices that have wowed reviewers and consumers alike for their ability to generate impressive power with low to zero fan noise and, for MacBooks, offer impressive battery life.

It marked an evolution of the range, with new designs for MacBooks and the iMac as well as the new Mac Studio coming along with it. It’s not just about the hardware either, MacOS has changed too. But, as Apple has iterated from its M1 to the M2 and the M3, progress has stagnated. So, what’s next?

Picture this: It’s January 2034 and Apple has just celebrated its 50th anniversary. You’re just starting your work day so you take out your Apple device and get to work. But, it’s not an Apple device you own, rather it’s part of a monthly plan that gives you access to a range of Apple services across software and hardware.

Your Apple device looks like an iPad but it comes with a range of attachments. First, you take your morning conference call with the team, using it like a tablet then, when that’s over, you take out a keyboard attachment that gives it a MacBook form factor to get those all-important reports written. But, now, you need to craft a presentation while using a spreadsheet for reference. You take out an additional screen attachment, detach the keyboard for wireless use and use both screens together to better multi-task.

After the workday is done, it’s time to game and there is a breadth to the games on offer. You whip out your Wi-Fi-connected controller to play a game of EA Sports FC 34 before moving on to a long session of Elder Scrolls VI before wrapping up with a dose of the latest Resident Evil. Here’s the catch to all of this, compatibility is far less of an issue because you’ve worked all the ding dong day in the cloud (via ComputerWorld) and all these devices and attachments are incredibly low-power offerings that’ll last you days on end.

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!

  • Apple
  • Get 1 month free
  • £10.99 p/m
Sign up

Now, my little fantasy there may err more on the side of my daydream than reality but it’s based on a range of innovations we see creeping into the world of computing today. Apple is yet to show signs it’ll venture into being more flexible on the operating system side of things, with pleadings of an iPad Pro with MacOS currently falling on deaf ears and there isn’t much sign we could get something similar to Samsung DeX but for Macs, even if the iPhone seems clearly powerful enough to run a desktop experience.

Then, there’s gaming. Apple is showing more and more of a keenness to broaden its gaming offering, with widening support for native titles as well as its Game Porting Toolkit as well as just having allowed the Xbox Game Streaming app into the App Store (via The Verge). And, I’d expect this to grow a lot in the next five years but, in 10 years, the concept of more and more Mac experiences being based in the cloud seems like a significant possibility. It may be further down the line but such a move could also aid with the current slowdown of performance increases generation-on-generation that we’re seeing from the M-series of chips, as well as the company still has not created a true extremely high-performance replacement to the Intel Mac Pro and accompanying dedicated graphics cards.

The cloud and software innovation may seem like a more obvious route for where the Mac could go in the future but the hardware could be hugely exciting too. Apple’s current future-gazing product is the Apple Vision Pro which, of course, does innovate the different experiences operating systems can offer in a way that’s less cumbersome than hardware innovation. But, with Apple yet to dabble in the world of foldable, rollables and detachable, there’s a lot more to come from Cupertino.

Ctrl+Alt+Del is our weekly computing-focused opinion column where we delve deeper into the world of computers, laptops, components, peripherals and more. Find it on Trusted Reviews every Saturday afternoon.

You might like…

Fast Charge: The Honor Magic V2 is a stunning phone that costs a little too much

Fast Charge: The Honor Magic V2 is a stunning phone that costs a little too much

Lewis Painter 6 hours ago
EU App Store ruling hurts iPhone users’ right to prioritise security

EU App Store ruling hurts iPhone users’ right to prioritise security

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s shorter periscope camera has won me over

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s shorter periscope camera has won me over

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
Netflix WWE deal is the most important in streaming history

Netflix WWE deal is the most important in streaming history

Chris Smith 4 days ago
It looks like OnePlus missed the memo on GenAI tech

It looks like OnePlus missed the memo on GenAI tech

Lewis Painter 4 days ago
Sound and Vision: Panasonic’s move to Fire TV UI is smart but there are pitfalls too

Sound and Vision: Panasonic’s move to Fire TV UI is smart but there are pitfalls too

Kob Monney 6 days ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words