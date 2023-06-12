What is Xbox Cloud Gaming? Everything you need to know

Xbox Cloud Gaming gives users the ability to play Xbox games on the go without the need for a high-end console.

Cloud gaming is becoming more popular every year as more gamers turn away from traditional means for the more affordable method of streaming. Xbox Cloud Gaming was introduced in 2019 and has been a mainstay for Microsoft since then, with more games becoming compatible every year.

We’re going to be running through everything you need to know about Xbox Cloud Gaming, including what it is, how much it costs and which games are supported, so you can decide if it’s worth the investment.

What is Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Previously known as Project xCloud, Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft’s official cloud gaming service, which launched in 2019. It is currently in Beta and available in 28 countries, including the UK, America and most of Europe.

As the name suggests, users stream games via the Cloud instead of downloading them, meaning that gamers can play a plethora of titles without eating up all of their storage space.

It also allows users to game using a handset, tablet, Windows PC console, Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S console. There is also support for both iPhone and iPad, although they need to connect via a web browser. Since the game is being streamed through the cloud, the hardware of your device does not dictate the performance.

To play games on Xbox Cloud Gaming, users will need to ensure that they have a stable internet connection. The minimum requirement, as recommended by Microsoft, is 5GHz Wi-Fi or mobile data with speeds of 20Mbps or higher.

How much is Xbox Cloud Gaming?

The only way to access Xbox Cloud Gaming is to sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It costs £10.99/$15.00 per month and comes with a myriad of other benefits. This includes Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass – for PC and console – as well as EA Play.

This means that there is no standalone subscription service for Xbox Cloud Gaming, with little indication from Microsoft of it arriving anytime soon.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of Xbox Cloud Gaming?

One of the biggest benefits of Xbox Cloud Gaming is its affordability. Instead of needing to buy the latest Xbox Series X console, users can instead stream the latest AAA games from their own phones.

As previously mentioned, it doesn’t come with any storage requirements and negates pesky waiting times, as the game doesn’t need to be downloaded to the device. Moreover, users don’t need to worry about upgrading their games or the hardware.

However, users will need a stable and strong internet connection to get the most out of Xbox Cloud Gaming. One of the biggest challenges is that there is currently no support for mouse and keyboard inputs, meaning that users will need to use a supported controller or the display on a tablet or handset.

What games are on Xbox Cloud Gaming?

The number of supported Xbox Cloud Gaming titles is growing each day.

It’s linked with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but not every single game from this library is supported. There’s still plenty of games to pick from though, with over 600 currently compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming

Since there are too many games to list, we have picked a handful of popular games that are currently supported on the platform.