Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Winners and Losers: Adobe Firefly AI gets smarter as Biden signs TikTok ban

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

It’s Sunday, meaning it’s time for us to pick our winner and loser of the week. 

This week marked some exciting launches, including an affordable tablet and smartwatch from OnePlus, a nostalgic 6-disc CD changer from Bang & Olufsen, and the Snapdragon X Plus chip for future laptops.

Meanwhile, Meta teamed up with Microsoft to create a limited edition Xbox-inspired version of the Meta Quest, while Apple is rumoured to have cut production of its own Vision Pro mixed reality headset due to low demand. 

But who are our main winners and losers of the week? Keep reading to find out.

Adobe Firefly Image 3 model generated image

Winner: Adobe 

It was a busy week for Adobe as the company hosted its annual Adobe Max conference in London. 

No doubt the most exciting news from the event surrounded the company’s latest Firefly Image 3 model generative image model, which marked some substantial upgrades for both Firefly and Adobe Photoshop. 

The generative AI model is both better at understanding prompts and more skilled at structuring images and producing detail. These improvements should be apparent in instances that might usually be dead giveaways that AI has been used, such as wonky straight lines and a lack of detail in faces when generating crowds. 

The new model is also capable of drawing from a broader range of art styles and producing a more varied range of human emotions. 

For Photoshop users, Firefly Image 3 is the magic behind several new features rolling out in Generative Fill this week. 

New tools include Reference Image, a feature that allows users to upload photos or illustrations as prompts instead of typing words. Photoshop will then generate an object with similar characteristics and place that item in the scene. 

There’s also Enhance Detail, a tool that uses AI to improve the clarity of your image, and Generate Background which generates entire backgrounds from a written prompt. Lastly, there’s the Generate Similar tool to finetune generated images when the results aren’t quite what you wanted but are very close. 

Despite what your opinion is on generative AI, there’s no doubt the Firefly Image 3 model is an impressive update with a huge amount of potential for Photoshop users. 

what is tiktok tips and tricks

Loser: TikTok 

Our loser this week is TikTok, as US president Joe Biden signed a bill that will ban TikTok in the country if ByteDance does not sell the app in the next year. 

The bill – which gained widespread support from US senators – was initially introduced to address concerns that TikTok shares user data with the Chinese government. This is something that the app has continuously denied, stating that ByteDance “is not an agent of China or any other country”. 

Of course, TikTok is not going down without a fight. Singaporean businessman and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew posted a response to the news in a video titled ‘Response to TikTok Ban Bill’: 

“Make no mistake, this is a ban. A ban on TikTok, and a band on you and YOUR voice. Politicians may say otherwise, but don’t get confused, many who sponsored the bill admit a TikTok ban is their ultimate goal,” said the CEO. 

“Rest assured, we aren’t going anywhere. We are confident and we will keep fighting for your rights in the courts. The facts and the Constitution are on our side, and we expect to prevail again”.

You might like…

Sound and Vision: Personalised apps and headphones are the future

Sound and Vision: Personalised apps and headphones are the future

Kob Monney 2 mins ago
Ctrl+Alt+Del: I can’t quit PlayStation – Steam on Xbox won’t change that

Ctrl+Alt+Del: I can’t quit PlayStation – Steam on Xbox won’t change that

Adam Speight 21 hours ago
Fast Charge: Huawei, please license out your amazing camera tech

Fast Charge: Huawei, please license out your amazing camera tech

Lewis Painter 24 hours ago
The Nordic Blue OnePlus Watch 2 might be my favourite smartwatch of 2024

The Nordic Blue OnePlus Watch 2 might be my favourite smartwatch of 2024

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
4 big reveals we expect to see at Apple’s May Let Loose event

4 big reveals we expect to see at Apple’s May Let Loose event

Max Parker 5 days ago
Winners and Losers: AirPlay checks into hotels as Amazon makes its cheap Prime Video tier harder to find

Winners and Losers: AirPlay checks into hotels as Amazon makes its cheap Prime Video tier harder to find

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words