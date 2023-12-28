Apple is planning to turn the Mac into a AAA gaming juggernaut in 2024 to knock the almighty PC off its perch.

In a new interview, Apple marketing bods are looking to position the new M3 series of Apple Silicon Macs as the perfect vessels to play some of the most demanding games out there.

Those models include the ability to showcase en vogue graphical features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, which are pretty essential for modern AAA gaming. The Apple Silicon chips also outstrip Intel Macs in terms of the performance-per-watt leading to major gains.

Save £100.95 on Bose Smart Soundbar 600, now just £399 The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 soundbar has a place among the upper echelons of the category thanks to its high end specs and compact design. It’s £100 off at Amazon right now. Amazon

Save 20%

£399 View Deal

“Now, every Mac that ships with Apple silicon can play AAA games pretty fantastically,” said Gordon Keppel, Apple marketing manager sold Inverse. “Apple silicon has been transformative of our mainstream systems that got tremendous boosts in graphics with M1, M2, and now with M3.”

Because the Apple Silicon architecture is a unified hardware platform that aligns closely to the way the iPhone and iPad are built, the developers can now create games for Mac that can be easily transferred to other platforms.

“If you look at the Mac lineup just a few years ago, there was a mix of both integrated and discrete GPUs,” said his counterpart Leland Martin.

“That can add complexity when you’re developing games. Because you have multiple different hardware permutations to consider. Today, we’ve effectively eliminated that completely with Apple silicon, creating a unified gaming platform now across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Once a game is designed for one platform, it’s a straightforward process to bring it to the other two. We’re seeing this play out with games like Resident Evil Village that launched first [on Mac] followed by iPhone and iPad.”

Another Apple product marketing specialist, Doug Brooks, said “Gaming was fundamentally part of the Apple silicon design,” which underlines the company’s seriousness when it comes to usurping the PC.

Brooks added: “I think, big picture, when we design our chips, we really look at building balanced systems that provide great CPU, GPU, and memory performance. Of course, [games] need powerful GPUs, but they need all of those features, and our chips are designed to deliver on that goal. If you look at the chips that go in the latest consoles, they look a lot like that with integrated CPU, GPU, and memory.”