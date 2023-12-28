Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

2024 could be the year Mac gaming truly challenges PC

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is planning to turn the Mac into a AAA gaming juggernaut in 2024 to knock the almighty PC off its perch.

In a new interview, Apple marketing bods are looking to position the new M3 series of Apple Silicon Macs as the perfect vessels to play some of the most demanding games out there.

Those models include the ability to showcase en vogue graphical features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, which are pretty essential for modern AAA gaming. The Apple Silicon chips also outstrip Intel Macs in terms of the performance-per-watt leading to major gains.

Save £100.95 on Bose Smart Soundbar 600, now just £399

Save £100.95 on Bose Smart Soundbar 600, now just £399

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 soundbar has a place among the upper echelons of the category thanks to its high end specs and compact design. It’s £100 off at Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Save 20%
  • £399
View Deal

“Now, every Mac that ships with Apple silicon can play AAA games pretty fantastically,” said Gordon Keppel, Apple marketing manager sold Inverse. “Apple silicon has been transformative of our mainstream systems that got tremendous boosts in graphics with M1, M2, and now with M3.”

Because the Apple Silicon architecture is a unified hardware platform that aligns closely to the way the iPhone and iPad are built, the developers can now create games for Mac that can be easily transferred to other platforms.

“If you look at the Mac lineup just a few years ago, there was a mix of both integrated and discrete GPUs,” said his counterpart Leland Martin.

“That can add complexity when you’re developing games. Because you have multiple different hardware permutations to consider. Today, we’ve effectively eliminated that completely with Apple silicon, creating a unified gaming platform now across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Once a game is designed for one platform, it’s a straightforward process to bring it to the other two. We’re seeing this play out with games like Resident Evil Village that launched first [on Mac] followed by iPhone and iPad.”

Another Apple product marketing specialist, Doug Brooks, said “Gaming was fundamentally part of the Apple silicon design,” which underlines the company’s seriousness when it comes to usurping the PC.

Brooks added: “I think, big picture, when we design our chips, we really look at building balanced systems that provide great CPU, GPU, and memory performance. Of course, [games] need powerful GPUs, but they need all of those features, and our chips are designed to deliver on that goal. If you look at the chips that go in the latest consoles, they look a lot like that with integrated CPU, GPU, and memory.”

You might like…

Apple M3 Max vs Apple M2 Max: What’s new?

Apple M3 Max vs Apple M2 Max: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
Best Mac 2023: The top Apple laptops and desktops tested and reviewed

Best Mac 2023: The top Apple laptops and desktops tested and reviewed

Max Parker 3 months ago
Best MacBook 2023: The top Apple laptops tested, reviewed and ranked

Best MacBook 2023: The top Apple laptops tested, reviewed and ranked

Max Parker 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words