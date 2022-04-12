You’ll be able to get Sky Glass’ best feature on its own later this year

Sky Glass’ reception when it went on sale late in 2021 was mixed, at least from the critical community, but there’s no arguing against the ambition of the set in its attempt to bring picture, sound and wide-ranging content into one device. Later this year you’ll be able to get one of the TV’s best features on its own.

The Sky Stream Puck has been seen as the USP of the Sky Glass experience, enabling Sky customers to transfer the Sky Glass interface to other screens in the home. Sky has announced it’ll be making the Stream Puck available as a standalone product, so you won’t need to buy the Sky Glass TV to get it.

This announcement also comes with the news that the high spec 4K camera we caught a glimpse of during the launch is also set for release, unlocking more features and services for the family, especially services for keeping in touch with others.

The Sky Stream Puck is a plug and play device that allows those with Sky subscriptions the opportunity to stream from the likes of Netflix, Sky Atlantic, Disney+, iPlayer, Spotify and others to another screen. Like Sky Glass it also supports the ‘Hello Sky’ voice commands as well as Sky’s Playlist feature, which acts as the glue that gathers saved content from apps, on-demand and TV into one convenient place.

The Puck will, of course, not have the built-in Dolby Atmos system of Quantum Dot panel that feature in the Sky Glass TV, but it does supports Ultra HD resolutions at 60fps and is Dolby Atmos compliant. Offering the Puck as a standalone product offers a degree of flexibility and freedom in partnering the streamer with a screen and sound system of your own choosing. It’s pretty much what we’ve been asking for since the launch of Sky Glass, and we can certainly see some people begin to take more notice.

No prices for either the camera or Puck have been confirmed, but a spokesman for Sky said more details will be revealed closer to launch.