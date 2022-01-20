Which apps are on Sky Glass?

Sky Glass arrived towards the backend of 2021 with plenty of hype, its aim of simplifying the TV viewing experience by taking care of picture, sound and content without any need for additional sound systems or streaming sticks.

You can read what we thought of it in more detail in our review but in short our reaction was mixed. Sky Glass offers a wealth of content but its picture performance underwhelms.

However, one of Sky Glass’ highlights was the sheer wealth of content available on the platform, and it’s not just Sky’s own library viewers can get access to, but content from the likes of Apple, Disney and Netflix. Since launch, Sky has added more apps to its line-up, so for a full list of what’s available on the Sky Glass platform, have a look below.

All the apps available on Sky Glass (A-Z)

All4

Channel 4’s SVOD rival service to the likes of iPlayer and ITV Hub features all the TV boxsets the broadcaster has to offer.

Cost: £Free, ad-supported

Max resolution: HD

Apple TV+

Apple’s streaming app arrived on Sky Glass Christmas 2021, bringing its line-up of original content such as TV series See, The Morning show and Ted Lasso.

Cost: Seven-day free trial, £4.99/month thereafter

Max resolution: 4K HDR

Amazon Music

Music streaming and online music store that’s free for Amazon customers with access to two million songs. Also opens the door to Amazon Music Unlimited which has a library of 75 million songs, ad-free for a monthly cost.

Cost: £Free or £9.99/month (£7.99/month for Prime customers)

BBC iPlayer

Watch BBC channels live as well as catch up with TV programmes, sports and films you missed from the linear broadcast schedule. Plus view content only available on the service, such as The Green Planet.

Cost: £Free

Max resolution: 4K, HLG

BBC Sounds

BBC Sounds delivers all of the BBC’s radio stations and audio content in live streams, audio on-demand, and easily digestible podcasts.

Cost: £Free

Discovery+

A video streaming service that focuses on factual and original content from the various Discovery channels. It’s also the place where you’ll find the streaming version of Eurosport.

Cost: £4.99 (Entertainment), £6.99 (Entertainment and Sport)

Resolution: HD/Ultra HD

Disney+

The House of Mouse’s video streaming service brings the media giant’s massive library online, with content from ESPN, 20th Century, Marvel, Star Wars, FX available.

Cost: £7.99/month

Max Resolution: 4K HDR

Fiit

A fitness app with over 500 fitness workouts to do in the comfort of your own home led by ‘inspirational’ instructors.

Cost: The app is £free, and after the 14-day trial expires there’s a choice of £20/month or £120/annual subscription

Global Player

Global Player is an audio & music app that features some of the UK’s biggest radio stations, including Capital FM, Heart and Classic FM.

Cost: £Free

Highbrow

Have a child from the age of 1-11? The Highbrow app is an SVOD (subscription video on demand) app with over 10,000 educational videos that teach kids everything from arts & crafts, foreign languages, science experiments and more.

Cost: 30-day free trial, £5.99/month thereafter

ITV Hub

Stream live content or view all the on-demand TV boxsets ITV has to offer. Live TV includes ITV, ITV 2, ITV Be. ITV 3, ITV 4 and C iTV.

Cost: £Free

Max resolution: HD

Peacock

The ad-supported streaming service from NBC Universal offers a tweaked line-up to its U.S counterpart, so UK customers get the likes of MacGruber, The US Office, Saturday Night Live, and 30 Rock.

Cost: £Free, ad-supported

Max Resolution: HD

Peloton

Like FiiT, Peloton beams fitness-based workouts to your home, with access to thousands of classes conducted by ‘world-class’ instructors.

Cost: 2-month free trial, £12.99/month thereafter

Prime Video

Amazon’s entrant into the video streaming wars boasts a huge amount of licensed, original and exclusive film and TV content, access to other subscription channels and live sports (such as tennis and the Premier League).

Cost: £7.99/month

Max Resolution: 4K HDR

Radio player

Listen to hundreds of radio stations for free with no sign-up or extra ads, as well as subscribe to thousands of shows and podcasts.

Cost: £Free

Red Bull TV

Red Bull’s sports channel for avid sport fans with live TV and on-demand content showcasing its original films and documentaries

Cost: £Free

Resolution: HD/4K HDR

Sky News/Weather

Get the latest weather forecasts for your local area and the rest of the world.

Spotify

Stream your favourite music and podcasts from the biggest music streaming service.

Costs: £Free with ads, £9.99/month for Premium

STV player

Video on-demand service with a bucketload of TV boxsets, documentaries and true crime series.

Cost: £Free

Resolution: HD

Tastemade

Offers access to food, travel, and home & design shows from around the world on-demand.

Cost: £Free

Vevo

Collection of music videos and playlists, as well as daily video premieres and live music performances from artists.

Cost: £Free

YouTube

Massive online video and social media platform that has something for everyone.

Cost: £Free

Resolution: 4K HDR/HLG

YouTube Kids

YouTube for a more kid-friendly audience, where adults can choose the types of videos their children have access to.

Cost: £Free

XITE

Like Vevo this is another collection of music videos but more interactive with themed channels, playlists and throwback videos.