You won’t find a more stylish radio than the Ruark R1S

When it comes to aesthetics, Ruark Audio doesn’t do ordinary, and in the R1S it delivers a product that’s an interior decorator’s dream

With the R1S, Ruark set out to make a radio that’s both contemporary in feel and timeless in looks, using a composite wood, hand-grafted grille (made from sustainable materials), which has been “carefully spliced, coloured, and recomposed” to mimic the rich tones of slow growing hardwood trees. On top of the R1S is Ruark’s trademark RotoDial controller and above the grille sits a full colour auto dimming TFT display.

The display shows time, alarm, programme information, and with Wi-fi sources it’ll show the album and station artwork. The radio’s light sensor automatically adjusts the brightness of the screen to suit light levels in a room.

But the R1S doesn’t just set out to play radio with its DAB/DAB+/FM tuner. It also supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi streaming, adding to that mix of old and new school. Its SmartRadio tuner also allows the R1S the ability to tap into stations from across the world along with a source that’s dedicated to podcasts.

Control can be via the aforementioned RotoDial controller or optional remote, and there’s a third way to operate the Ruark R1S through a new control app called Oktiv. This app is said to provide most of the R1S’ control functions and makes it easier to browse radio stations and podcasts.

Spotify Connect, Amazon Music and Deezer over Wi-Fi, with Ruark noting it will support Spotify HiFi (whenever that launches). Bluetooth 5.0 support also allows for streaming from other music services from an external device, and the Ruark R1S can remember up to six devices over Bluetooth, so multiple users can connect and use the radio (although not at the same time).

There’s a USB-C port for charging and a playback port for MP3 files, plus a headphone output and switchable line input. The Ruark R1S is compatible with the optional BackPack 3 battery pack if you want to liberate the R1S from the mains.

Sound is powered a “dynamic linear amplifier with adaptive equalisation” that aims to provide a “highly listenable sound at all volume levels”. Inside is the latest version of Ruark’s NS+ driver in an optimised enclosure to provide a smooth and extended frequency response.

The Ruark R1S is available now for £299.