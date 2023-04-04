 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You won’t find a more stylish radio than the Ruark R1S

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

When it comes to aesthetics, Ruark Audio doesn’t do ordinary, and in the R1S it delivers a product that’s an interior decorator’s dream

With the R1S, Ruark set out to make a radio that’s both contemporary in feel and timeless in looks, using a composite wood, hand-grafted grille (made from sustainable materials), which has been “carefully spliced, coloured, and recomposed” to mimic the rich tones of slow growing hardwood trees. On top of the R1S is Ruark’s trademark RotoDial controller and above the grille sits a full colour auto dimming TFT display.

The display shows time, alarm, programme information, and with Wi-fi sources it’ll show the album and station artwork. The radio’s light sensor automatically adjusts the brightness of the screen to suit light levels in a room.

But the R1S doesn’t just set out to play radio with its DAB/DAB+/FM tuner. It also supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi streaming, adding to that mix of old and new school. Its SmartRadio tuner also allows the R1S the ability to tap into stations from across the world along with a source that’s dedicated to podcasts.

Ruatk R1S product shot

Control can be via the aforementioned RotoDial controller or optional remote, and there’s a third way to operate the Ruark R1S through a new control app called Oktiv. This app is said to provide most of the R1S’ control functions and makes it easier to browse radio stations and podcasts.

Spotify Connect, Amazon Music and Deezer over Wi-Fi, with Ruark noting it will support Spotify HiFi (whenever that launches). Bluetooth 5.0 support also allows for streaming from other music services from an external device, and the Ruark R1S can remember up to six devices over Bluetooth, so multiple users can connect and use the radio (although not at the same time).

There’s a USB-C port for charging and a playback port for MP3 files, plus a headphone output and switchable line input. The Ruark R1S is compatible with the optional BackPack 3 battery pack if you want to liberate the R1S from the mains.

Sound is powered a “dynamic linear amplifier with adaptive equalisation” that aims to provide a “highly listenable sound at all volume levels”. Inside is the latest version of Ruark’s NS+ driver in an optimised enclosure to provide a smooth and extended frequency response.

The Ruark R1S is available now for £299.

You might like…

Ultion Nuki smart lock gets fingerprint access

Ultion Nuki smart lock gets fingerprint access

David Ludlow 2 hours ago
ASUS ROG Ally handheld Steam Deck rival is actually real

ASUS ROG Ally handheld Steam Deck rival is actually real

Chris Smith 10 hours ago
Sony announces WF-C700 true wireless and new colour for WH-1000XM5

Sony announces WF-C700 true wireless and new colour for WH-1000XM5

Kob Monney 16 hours ago
How to watch Everton vs Spurs: Monday Night Football live stream and free audio

How to watch Everton vs Spurs: Monday Night Football live stream and free audio

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
How to watch Anthony Joshua fight in the UK: Stream AJ vs Franklin live

How to watch Anthony Joshua fight in the UK: Stream AJ vs Franklin live

Chris Smith 3 days ago
How to watch Man City vs Liverpool: Premier League live stream and channel guide

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool: Premier League live stream and channel guide

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.