WiZ adds home monitoring to its lights alongside an indoor camera

Rather than just being another smart lighting company, WiZ is using some smart technology in its connected bulbs to add motion sensing into the mix, also launching a low-cost indoor camera for video recording.

Due to launch at the end of September, WiZ is updating its app to add new home monitoring features and smart lighting control using its SpaceSense technology.

SpaceSense is a technology based on Wi-Fi sensing, which uses changes in Wi-Fi signal strength to detect when an object is moving. As WiZ describes it: “Wi-Fi signals are slightly disturbed when people move around in a room, like a ripple in a swimming pool.”

One of the main benefits of Wi-Fi sensing and SpaceSense is that the technology is omnidirectional, and it doesn’t need line-of-sight, which traditional PIR motion sensors do, in systems such as the Ring Alarm.

It’s something that we’ve seen in Wi-Fi mesh systems before, with the Plume HomePass able to use Wi-Fi sensing to detect motion in a room. SpaceSense is the first time that we’ve seen the technology move to different devices.

Sensitivity adjustment

WiZ is providing multiple ways that SpaceSense motion detection can be used. First, the tech can be used to turn lights on and off automatically when you enter or leave a room, avoiding the need for dedicated motion sensors. That will make rooms look neater, as there’s no need for additional hardware.

If you’re worried about pets setting off the lights, SpaceSense lets you adjust motion sensitivity to compensate. All it requires is two lights in a room and the new app. SpaceSense is available to all WiZ users without extra cost, and is an optional opt-in experience.

Home security

SpaceSense is also being used in the company’s new home monitoring system. Via selectable modes in the app, SpaceSense can be used to detect unexpected activity in your home. If motion is picked up, the app can send an alert and it can trigger a light response to deter intruders: bright lights, flashing bulbs or a display of vibrant colours, the reaction is up to you.

Verifying motion detection requires being able to see what’s going on in your home, so WiZ is also launching the WiZ Indoor Camera (£79.99). This Full HD Wi-Fi camera shoots video to either an SD card or, with an optional subscription service, to the cloud, which gives 30-day event history.

This camera uses IR to shoot in the dark, although if you trigger your bulbs to turn on automatically, you can combine smart lighting with the camera to get more detailed video.

The WiZ Indoor Camera will be available from the second half of May and we’ll bring you a full review when we have a sample.