Trusted Reviews Awards: The Sony VPL-VW790ES is 2021’s Best Projector

The Sony VPL-VW790ES has claimed the top prize in the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Best Projector category.

The Sony VPL-VW790ES beat the Samsung Premiere LSP9T and Sony VPL-VW590ES to win the Editor’s Choice Award after thoroughly impressing reviewer John Archer when he tested the device in December 2020.

The projector proved to be a cut over the competition scoring a perfect 5/5 after offering our testers spectacularly bright, colour-rich, HDR performance, excellent motorised lens control and a 20,000-hour laser lifespan.

As Archer noted in his Sony VPL-VW790ES review:

“If you want spectacular picture quality, the Sony gets more genuine joy from today’s 4K HDR pictures than anything else in its class. While projectors will always have a tricky time dealing with HDR, this Sony is the most capable we’ve seen yet.”

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we celebrate the top products we’ve tested and coolest brands we’ve covered over the last 12 months.

The Awards are being run as a purely digital event in response to the ongoing global pandemic. The week-long event is broken down into Reader Vote and Editor’s Choice categories.

Editor’s Choice Awards, like the Best Projector category, winners are chosen by the team of experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision is based on how they performed during technical testing, our experience using them in real life and how they compare to rivals on key things like value for money.

We’ll be revealing a fresh batch of winners every day this week using the below schedule, so make sure to check back with Trusted Reviews regularly.

Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

