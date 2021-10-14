 large image

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Nvidia RTX 3070 is 2021’s Best GPU

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 has been crowned 2021’s Best GPU at the Trusted Reviews Awards.

The RTX 3070 is the ultimate graphics card for next-generation PC gamers, hedging off strong competition from the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT to secure the win.

The GPU seriously impressed during testing, offering powerhouse gaming performance in 1440p, even with demanding settings like Ray Tracing activated. This plus its competitive price let it score 4.5/5 in our RTX 3070 review.

“The Nvidia RTX 3070 is a powerhouse graphics card that will easily meet the requirements of all but the most demanding PC gamers and creative professionals. If you’re yet to make the jump to 4K, this is the card to get at the moment,” wrote Editor Alastair Stevenson in his RTX 3070 review.

The Editor’s Choice Awards winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision factors in how they performed during testing, our experience using them day-to-day and how they compare to rival products, both in performance and value for money.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are an annual event where we celebrate the best products to pass through our labs and brands we’ve covered over the last year. The awards are being run as a purely digital event in response to the ongoing pandemic.

Make sure to check back with Trusted Reviews regularly as we’ll be revealing a fresh batch of winners each day, using the below schedule.

