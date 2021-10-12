Trusted Reviews Awards: The new Apple TV 4K is 2021’s Best Streaming Box

The Apple TV 4K (2021) has won the Best Stream Box/Stick Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Apple TV 4K (2021) scored 4.5/5 when we tested it in July, with reviewer Max Parker praising its excellent app selection, fantastic picture quality, wide HDR and audio support and vastly improved remote.

“If you have the previous-gen Apple TV 4K and are happy with it, then this probably isn’t for you. For everyone else, this is the best overall streaming box around thanks to fantastic app support, great picture quality and plenty of welcome extras,” wrote Parker in his Apple TV 4K (2021) review.

The combination let the Apple TV 4K (2021) beat stiff competition from the Roku Express 4K, and Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote (2020), to secure the win.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event where we celebrate the best products and coolest companies we’ve covered over the past 12 months.

The event is split into Reader Vote and Editor’s Choice categories. The Editor’s Choice shortlists and winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. Outside of special exceptions, to be shortlisted a product must have scored at least 4/5 recommended when we reviewed it. The winner is then chosen based on key metrics including how it performed during technical testing and how we found using it day-to-day.

