Trusted Reviews Awards: Microsoft Flight Simulator is 2021’s Best Xbox Game

Microsoft Flight Simulator has won the Best Xbox Game category in the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The game rose above stiff competition from Psychonauts 2, It Takes Two and Resident Evil Village to take the crown.

The game is a relaunch of Microsoft’s iconic simulator that brings with a number of top features, including near photorealistic graphics. As a game it impressed, with reviewer Jade King calling it the most intuitive version of Flight Simulator she’d ever played and praising its realistic gameplay and graphics.

“Microsoft Flight Simulator is a triumphantly ambitious venture which pushes the boundaries of photorealism in the gaming medium,” wrote King in her Microsoft Flight Simulator review.

“It requires a lot of horsepower and the support of Azure technology to accomplish such a feat, but these barriers are washed away when you’re staring down at endless cities and thick jungles from thousands of feet in the air. It’s breathtaking, and I hope it brings such simulators further into the mainstream.”

The Editor’s Choice shortlists and winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. Outside of rare exceptions, to be considered the product must have scored at least 4/5 when reviewed. The final decision on which game wins is made by the editorial team at Trusted Reviews, based on how it performed during lab testing and how much fun we had playing it.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long celebration of the top scoring products and most interesting companies we’ve covered over the last 12 months.

