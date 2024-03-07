Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Confirmed: The Galaxy S24 is way more powerful in the US than UK and Europe

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Over the past few years, Samsung has had an annoying habit of splitting its chipset offering in its flagship Samsung Galaxy S series, with the UK and Europe getting a Samsung Exynos-powered phone while those in the US would traditionally get a Qualcomm-powered variant.

That might not sound like a big deal on the surface, but there were big differences between the chipsets, not only in terms of pure performance power but also the equally important power efficiency. This meant that the Galaxy S22 and S21 were essentially more powerful and more efficient in the US than in the UK and Europe, and that was pretty frustrating for consumers.

However, with the release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 range in 2023, the company reunified the chipset offering. Regardless of where you were in the world, your Samsung Galaxy S23 would sport the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. That not only simplified things for consumers, but it meant the experience was consistent whether you bought your phone in New York or London. 

But it looks like it was too good to be true, as Samsung has once again reverted to its chipset split with the launch of this year’s Galaxy S24 range. That means those in the UK and Europe get the Exynos 2400-powered phone, while those in the US get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

At the briefing event I attended ahead of its mid-January launch, Samsung reassured me that the two chipsets were on par, not only in terms of power, but also battery efficiency. However, after getting my hands on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Galaxy S24 to compare to the Exynos 2400-equipped version available in the UK, I have seen first-hand that this is simply not the case. 

That’s because, despite assurances from Samsung, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy-powered Galaxy S24 is much more capable than the Exynos 2400 variant, and that’s easily proven in benchmark testing.

Samsung Galaxy S24 on a chair TR HP
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The gap in performance is best showcased by the chipsets’ GPUs. Running GFXBench Aztec Ruins on high settings to simulate high-level 3D gaming at 1080p, the Exynos S24 managed a respectable 85fps, but the Snapdragon’s 111fps dwarfed it. 

It’s a similar story in the GFXBench Car Chase benchmark, with the Snapdragon’s 120fps beating the Exynos’ 100fps. That’s a considerable gap considering the two have identical specs aside from the processor. 

Moving over to 3DMark Wildlife Extreme, a more graphically intensive GPU test that runs a high-end 3D game at 4K, the Exynos variant scored 3957 – in line with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 of the OnePlus 12R – while the Snapdragon clocked in at 5016, a difference of 1059 points. 

A key feature of both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 is ray tracing, though as you’ve probably worked out by now, the Snapdragon offers better performance here too. Using 3DMark’s new ray-traced Solar Bay benchmark, the Snapdragon managed an average of 32fps compared to just 27fps from the Exynos competition. 

The difference isn’t quite as stark in the CPU department, with the Snapdragon and Exynos scores in Geekbench 6 pretty in line with one another. This suggests that it’s only in the gaming department where you’ll really notice the difference between the two chipsets, with a similarly speedy day-to-day experience when scrolling through TikTok, sending emails and browsing the web. 

The only saving grace is that, with both chipsets built on the same 4nm process, there isn’t much difference in terms of battery efficiency, as determined by our standard battery test of playing an HDR movie on Netflix for an hour. 

You can see a complete summary of benchmark test results right here:

Even with arguably more parity than with previous chipset splits, we’re once again in a situation where US users are effectively getting a much more capable smartphone than much of the rest of the world – and that’s frustrating.

It’s worth noting that this chipset split only applies to the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. Oddly enough, the top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy worldwide. It’s almost like Samsung itself knew which chipset was better ahead of launch…

You might like…

MWC 2024: What to expect?

MWC 2024: What to expect?

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
Honor showcases just how helpful GenAI can be with MagicOS 8

Honor showcases just how helpful GenAI can be with MagicOS 8

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Everything you need to know

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2023: Mobile Winners

Trusted Reviews Awards 2023: Mobile Winners

Lewis Painter 5 months ago
7 amazing OxygenOS 14 features coming to the OnePlus 11

7 amazing OxygenOS 14 features coming to the OnePlus 11

Lewis Painter 5 months ago
iPhone 15: Everything you need to know about the new Apple flagship

iPhone 15: Everything you need to know about the new Apple flagship

Lewis Painter 6 months ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words