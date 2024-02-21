MWC 2024: What to expect?

MWC 2024 is set to kick off in Barcelona next week with a bevvy of related product releases happening this weekend – but what exactly should you expect from this year’s show?

While practically every smartphone manufacturer in the industry will be in attendance at MWC 2024 in some form or another, that doesn’t mean that they’re all launching something exciting, be it smartphones, laptops, tablets or even cars in the case of Xiaomi.

But don’t fret; we at Trusted Reviews are MWC experts, having attended the show every year, and this year is no different. That said, here’s everything we expect to be announced at MWC 2024 based on confirmation from brands and internet rumours.

Honor

Honor tends to go big at MWC, and that’s certainly not going to change in 2024. In fact, with the bevvy of teasers that have gone live in the past few weeks, we’ve now got a good idea of what Honor is set to launch – and it’s a bit of a doozy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In fact, Honor has already confirmed that we’ll be getting the first international look at the Honor Magic 6 Pro at MWC 2024. While much of the official spec is unconfirmed, Honor has touted its 180MP periscope lens, claiming that it’s not only the highest megapixel periscope on the market, but its sensor is also the largest.

Elsewhere, Honor has confirmed that its special Magic V2 RSR Porsche Edition will also be on the show floor at MWC 2024, and the company has also teased that a second Porsche Edition phone will make an appearance at the show too. Nothing’s confirmed yet, but it makes sense that it’d be a Porsche Edition of the Magic 6 Pro.

Honor has also teased tablet and laptop announcements, with the latter offering “advanced experience in performance and smart connectivity”, but we don’t know much else about them just yet.

Keynote time: Sunday 25 February 2024 at 1pm GMT/2pm CET

Xiaomi

Not looking to be outdone by a fellow Chinese manufacturer, Xiaomi also has big plans for MWC 2024.

Xiaomi has confirmed it will launch the Xiaomi 14, the company’s latest flagship, at MWC 2024. But unlike the Xiaomi 13’s launch at MWC 2023, the Xiaomi 14 Pro isn’t coming to Europe.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Instead, it’s rumoured that the truly high-end Xiaomi 14 Ultra could make an official EU appearance for the first time. Not much is known about it, however, but looking at past Ultra releases, we could see some impressive camera tech not present on the regular Xiaomi 14.

Aside from smartphones, Xiaomi is going big on cars. It announced its first electric self-driving car, the SU7 EV, in China in early January, and given the fact that Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun recently teased that “Xiaomi will rival Porsche and Tesla, and create a dream car for the new era of the automotive industry”, it’s almost a given that it’ll be there at MWC 2024.

It might even be a car we begin seeing on European roads at some point, with Xiaomi stating that it plans to sell the SU7 globally following its initial launch in China this year.

Keynote time: Sunday 25 February, 3pm GMT/4pm CET

OnePlus

OnePlus’ presence at MWC 2023 focused on the reveal of a OnePlus concept device and teasing that it was working on a foldable, which we now know as the OnePlus Open. The question is whether we’ll see something similar from the company at this year’s event.

While we haven’t heard anything on the concept front just yet, OnePlus has confirmed that it’ll be launching a follow-up to the OnePlus Watch dubbed the OnePlus Watch 2, during MWC 2024. Full specs are yet to be revealed, but the company has teased that it’ll run WearOS 4 and can last up to 100 hours on a charge.

There won’t be a launch event, nor will OnePlus be present at the actual show, however, so you’ll have to rely on Trusted Reviews’ coverage for that one.

Motorola

Motorola caused a stir at MWC 2023 with its rollable concept phone that essentially expands from a square-ish form factor to something akin to a regular smartphone when watching videos, texting, etc. It was a nifty bit of tech that we at Trusted Reviews were really enamoured with.

Motorola hasn’t confirmed whether it’ll be showcasing something similar this year, but given that it has a joint presence with parent company Lenovo, who is rumoured to be showcasing the world’s first transparent laptop at MWC, it’s likely that Motorola will showcase something just as fun. Given that the company revealed its bendable phone concept in late 2023, there’s a good chance it’ll materialise at the show.

Samsung

With the Galaxy S24 launch in the rearview, Samsung likely won’t launch anything big at MWC 2024 – but that doesn’t mean it won’t be present, with a huge booth at the show to showcase the newly released flagship smartphone range and the new Galaxy AI features they offer.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That said, Samsung has confirmed that it’ll be showcasing new “digital, AI and cloud technologies” and that there will be a business-focused summit on the first day of the show where execs will “unveil Smasung’s strategic vision and comment on key market trends”.

Nothing

Nothing hasn’t traditionally launched hardware at MWC, but it does take advantage of the show to drum up interest in upcoming products. Back in 2022, CEO Carl Pei was pretty blatant with his use of the then-unannounced Nothing Phone 1, and he used last year’s show to announce that the then-upcoming Nothing Phone 2 would sport a premium Qualcomm 8-series chipset.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Will we see something similar this year? It’s hard to say, but potentially. However, given that Nothing is currently teasing the reveal of the Nothing Phone (2a) on 5 March, it’s likely that any teasers will be focused on the budget model rather than the Nothing Phone 3.

Nokia/HMD Global

Nokia was a big presence at MWC 2023 with the release of the Nokia G22, Nokia C22 and Nokia C32 phones, so it makes sense that the company would release the follow-ups at this year’s show. However, there’s no mention of new devices on Nokia’s MWC 2024 section of its website, suggesting that this year’s focus could be B2B-related instead.

That’d make a lot of sense given that HMD Global, Nokia’s parent company, recently confirmed its plans to launch phones with HMD branding. Nokia devices won’t be going anywhere apparently, but the company teased that it’s “getting warmed up to bring you even more, including original HMD devices, and phones from all-new partnerships”.