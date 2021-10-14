 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The XPS 13 OLED is this year’s Best Laptop

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The Dell XPS 13 OLED has won the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Best Laptop Editor’s Choice Award.

The laptop faced stiff competition in the run up with the LG Gram 16, HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) and MacBook Air M1 also making the shortlist.

The laptop scored a perfect 5/5 when Computing and Gaming Editor Ryan Jones tested it in August. As well as offering a beautiful, sleek design, the device comes packed with top end components and one of the best OLED screens we’ve seen on a laptop.

As Jones noted in his full review:

“The Dell XPS 13 OLED is one of the best laptops I’ve ever reviewed, with the jaw-dropping OLED screen proving a fantastic option for Netflix fans and content creators.

“The screen on the Dell XPS 13 OLED is jaw-droppingly good, with incredibly high contrast, near-perfect colours and a 3.5K resolution that adds detail to supported videos. You won’t find a better laptop display for the price.”

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event split into Editor’s Choice and Reader Voted categories. Each is designed to celebrate the best products our team of experts has tested and the coolest brands we’ve covered over the last year.

The Editor’s Choice Awards winners are decided by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision factors in everything from how it performed during our lab tests, to our real world experience using it day-to-day and how competitively priced it is.

We’ll be unveiling a fresh batch of Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Winners every day this week using the below schedule, so make sure to keep checking back with us regularly!

You might like…

Best student laptop: Top 10 notebooks for Back 2 School

Best student laptop: Top 10 notebooks for Back 2 School

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Best MacBook: Which Apple laptop should you buy?

Best MacBook: Which Apple laptop should you buy?

Ryan Jones 1 year ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.