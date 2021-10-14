Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The XPS 13 OLED is this year’s Best Laptop

The Dell XPS 13 OLED has won the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Best Laptop Editor’s Choice Award.

The laptop faced stiff competition in the run up with the LG Gram 16, HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) and MacBook Air M1 also making the shortlist.

The laptop scored a perfect 5/5 when Computing and Gaming Editor Ryan Jones tested it in August. As well as offering a beautiful, sleek design, the device comes packed with top end components and one of the best OLED screens we’ve seen on a laptop.

As Jones noted in his full review:

“The Dell XPS 13 OLED is one of the best laptops I’ve ever reviewed, with the jaw-dropping OLED screen proving a fantastic option for Netflix fans and content creators.

“The screen on the Dell XPS 13 OLED is jaw-droppingly good, with incredibly high contrast, near-perfect colours and a 3.5K resolution that adds detail to supported videos. You won’t find a better laptop display for the price.”

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event split into Editor’s Choice and Reader Voted categories. Each is designed to celebrate the best products our team of experts has tested and the coolest brands we’ve covered over the last year.

The Editor’s Choice Awards winners are decided by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision factors in everything from how it performed during our lab tests, to our real world experience using it day-to-day and how competitively priced it is.

We’ll be unveiling a fresh batch of Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Winners every day this week using the below schedule, so make sure to keep checking back with us regularly!