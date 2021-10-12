Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Jaybird Vista 2 win Best Sports Headphones

The Jaybird Vista 2 has won the Best Sports Headphones Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Jaybird Vista 2 are the second generation of the iconic sports audio brand’s true wireless earbuds. During testing the seriously impressed offering a rock solid, gym-ready fit, decent audio, lengthy battery life and active noise cancellation. The combination let them score an impressive 4.5/5 and led reviewer Alastair Stevenson to conclude:

“The Jaybird Vista 2 are some of the best sports-focused true wireless I’ve tested. They offer excellent fit, reliable battery life and a rugged military-grade design. The only thing keeping them from scoring a perfect 5/5 are minor connectivity issues.”

The buds overcame solid competition from the Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport, Aftershokz Aeropex, Back Bay Runner 60 and Bose Sports Earbuds, which were also shortlisted to win the award.

The Editor’s Choice Awards’ shortlist and winners are hand picked by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. To be considered, outside of special circumstances, a product must have impressed the reviewer and scored at least 4/5 recommended during testing. The final winner is decided by the team based on key metrics including how we found using it in real life and how it compared to the competition during technical testing.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week long digital event where we reveal the best products and most influential brands we’ve covered over the past year.

