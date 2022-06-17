Trusted Recommends: Astell and Kern’s first true wireless earbuds shine

The Trusted Reviews team has been hard at work vetting your next big tech purchases, and here are the latest products that impressed them the most.

After a brief hiatus, Trusted Recommends is back and that means we’ve got an absolute heap of top-tier products to run through. Folks who appreciate a good pair of true wireless earbuds will really love this week’s edition as we’ve got entries from Astell & Kern, Asus and Urbanears, just to name a few.

We’ve also has some truly terrific smart home tech pass through our office as of late, including low-cost air purifiers and stunning outdoor smart lights. For all that and more, just keep reading on.

Levoit Core 200s

Just because an air purifier is small, doesn’t mean that it can’t be powerful and packed with features. The Levoit Core 200s gives larger purifiers a run for their money, with an affordable price and smart controls for effective scheduling.

Score: 4/5

Tribit XSound Mega

If you’re planning a party for the summer, then you might want to consider blasting your favourite tunes via the Tribit XSound Mega. This portable speaker comes with IPX7 waterproofing so you won’t have to worry if it gets hit by the odd drink, and its RGB lighting is sure to catch everyone’s attention.

Score: 4/5

Trend Micro Maximum Security

Very few programs offer the same comprehensive amount of features as Trend Micro Maximum Security. Alongside terrific malware protection, you can also tap into a personal password manager as well as parental controls to keep young ones protected online.

Score: 4.5/5

The Quarry

For fans of story driven games, and even horror movies in general, you won’t want to pass up on The Quarry. This interactive experience features a choose-your-own adventure style narrative, but with well written characters and a central mystery that’ll have you hooked right until the very end.

Score: 4/5

Candy CDW20DSS Solo Microwave

Given it’s affordable price, we’re a little surprised by how feature packed the Candy CDW20DSS Solo Microwave actually is. This low-cost microwave can determine the proper time needed for cooking or defrosting your dishes, and that’s before mentioning its large 20 litre capacity.

Score: 4/5

Bowers and Wilkins Panorama 3

With the Panorama 3, Bowers and Wilkins has finally jumped aboard the Dolby Atmos bandwagon for its soundbars. Its detailed and clear range make it the ideal addition for any movie night, and its swish design will also help it to settle in with your décor.

Score: 4/5

Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless

As a true wireless upgrade to 2020’s Asus ROG Cetra, the Cetra True Wireless earbuds are easily some of the best you can buy in the realm of gaming. A long 27-hour battery life ensures that they can keep up with your play time, and the low-latency means that you won’t have your skills impaired when playing online.

Score: 4.5/5

Astell and Kern UW100

Audio pioneer Astell and Kern has finally adopted the true wireless trend with the Astell and Kern UW100 earbuds. As you’d expect, the company’s appreciation for audio finesse can be found here, with plenty of detail on offer and an ambient mode that sounds effortlessly clean.

Score: 4.5/5

HyperX Alloy Origins 65

For PC gamers who appreciate a compact set-up with tons of style to spare, you’ll adore the HyperX Alloy Origins 65 keyboard. There’s no unnecessary fat on its tenkeyless design, and the RGB lighting underneath the keys make it an absolute stunner.

Score: 4.5/5

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max

Another top pick for you gamers out there, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max are a force to be reckoned with. Their powerful high-end sound pairs well with a crisp and clear microphone, and there’s nothing stopping you from using the headphones with almost all major consoles.

Score: 4/5

TCP LED+ Outdoor Festoon Light

For anyone after an affordable set of smart lights for the garden, you might want to check out the TCP LED+ Outdoor Festoon Light. This low cost pick still provides a ton of different scenes to choose from, and it’s even compatible with the Smart Life app for easy integration.

Score: 4/5

Norton 360 Advanced

The go-to name in digital security is still at the top of its game with Norton 360 Advanced. Its unbeatable malware protection is still the main appeal, but it’s the inclusion of a full VPN service and 200GB of cloud storage that truly set it apart.

Score: 4.5/5

Final UX3000

The level of quality on the affordable headphones market soars to new heights in the Final UX3000. These headphones bring surprisingly robust active noise cancellation that keep unwanted sounds at bay, and their long battery life make them perfect for travel.

Score: 4.5/5

SodaStream Art

With the summer heat in full swing, the SodaStream Art is sure to be one of the most in demand products on this list. Able to deliver sparkling water or flavourful fizzy drinks from some of your favourite brands, the SodaStream Art is a great addition to any kitchen.

Score: 4.5/5

Alienware x14 (2022)

As the world’s slimmest gaming laptop, the Alienware x14 (2022) already had our attention but the machine managed to deliver on its promise of offering a high-end portable experience for PC gamers, leaving us feeling incredibly impressed by its overall design.

Score: 4/5

OneSonic BXS-HD1

Another pair of true wireless earbuds in the mix, the OneSonic BXS-HD1 are still worth checking out as their unique design make them supremely comfortable to wear. Plus, in spite of their low price, they still manage to pump out powerful sound quality that’ll please anyone on a budget.

Score: 4/5

Urbanears Boo Tip

The Urbanears Boo Tip are a pair of wireless earphones made from discarded waste that boast an impressive sound for their budget price. They’re lacking for features but if all you want is a pair of cheap wireless earphones that sound good, then these environmentally minded pair are well worth a look.

Score: 4.5/5

Kaspersky Internet Security

Another one for folks who like to stay protected online, Kaspersky Internet Security is still just as powerful as ever with great malware detection in the event of a breach, and the subscription renewal options are laid out clear for the user to understand.

Score 4/5

Skullcandy Push Active

When it comes to gym-friendly earbuds, there’s an abundance of choice nowadays but the Skullcandy Push Active still manage to hold their own with a great-looking design and a comfortable fit that make them a pleasure to wear.

Score: 4/5