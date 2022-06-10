Verdict

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is a powerful gaming headset. Its 50mm drivers deliver beefy audio that also features plenty of nuance, making game audio and music playback a joy to listen to. The headset is comfortable as a result of lots of padding, but it’s quite heavy and the headband is tighter than other premium headsets. The software package is also fiddly to work with, which can make configuration a bit of a pain.

Introduction

Turtle Beach has often been responsible for putting out some excellent premium headsets, and the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is the latest in a long line of feature-packed headsets.

A $199.99/£179.99/€199.99 asking price puts this model in the upper echelons of gaming headsets, rivalling the likes of Asus’ ROG Fusion II 500 for the crown. With its 50mm drivers, dual modes of connectivity, and a quoted 40 hours of battery life, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max may have just what’s required to become one of the best gaming headset options.

Design and Features

Well made from durable plastics

Lots of on-board media controls

Great battery life and connectivity options

There’s no doubt that the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max looks like a great headset. Made of sturdy plastics, it feels well made and up to the task of a day’s gaming. I can’t help but notice a rugged aesthetic at play, especially given the exposed drivers on the inside of the ear cups that give them an especially purposeful look.

You won’t find any RGB lighting here, but what you do get is a voluminous level of padding that offers up some amazing passive noise isolation. The overall fit of Turtle Beach’s latest headset is a little too tight for my liking, however, especially over the headband. It’s a little bit heavy, too, which can make the headset uncomfortable over extended gaming sessions.

When it comes to multimedia controls, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max features a bundle, with two identical dials controlling volume and a mix of game and chat audio, alongside a mode switch, power button and Bluetooth toggle. All sit very close together on the left ear cup, which makes distinguishing between them a bit fiddly. A more even spread across both ear cups would have made things far easier.

The Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is compatible with a wide range of devices, including both the Xbox and PlayStation, as well as PCs, mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch. This versatility is further helped by the fact this headset can connect via either the bundled USB receiver, or Bluetooth. The pairing process for both is easy, and the headset worked straight out of the box.

Being a wireless headset means that battery life is important to consider, and the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max doesn’t disappoint here. In testing, the headset delivered the stated total of 40 hours admirably.

Sound and Mic Quality

Brilliant quality audio with plenty of nuance

Crisp microphone

Fiddly software installation

Of course, a premium gaming headset shouldn’t just look the part; it should sound the part, too. It’s good news for the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max in that department, as this headset sounds fantastic.

Its 50mm drivers allow for some wonderfully rich audio that’s balanced, with nothing in the mix coming across too overpowering. The bass isn’t crunchy, but powerful; the highs are nicely twinkly; plus there’s decent mid-range punch, too. This balanced audio was certainly welcome in any games I played, as well as with my usual suite of test songs – be it Earth Wind & Fire’s September with its crisp percussion, or the gritty guitar and bass of Rush’s Anthem.

Alongside the nuanced and balanced audio, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max also features a clever function known as “Superhuman Hearing”. Available via the mode switch, it emphasises noises such as gunshots and footsteps within FPS titles, for instance, to raise your awareness of what’s going on around you. Think of it as a very clever form of virtual surround sound; it isn’t a gimmick, definitely heightening that sense of placement for audio, making the entire gaming experience far more immersive.

While the actual audio and its associated effects may be fantastic, it’s on the software front that the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max falls down – more specifically, installation. Getting the software to install on my PC was a nightmare, with the bundled .msi file taking several attempts to even initiate the installation process. Things become more confusing when you discover there’s app control available with these cans, too – which I suppose reflects the headset’s versatility.

However, you soon learn that the two pieces of software serve different purposes. The PC app, which you’d perhaps expect to find the main bulk of the headset’s features, merely takes care of firmware updates. The Turtle Beach Audio Hub on your phone is where you can tweak everything from EQ presets to mic sidetone. It’s a clever piece of kit, and actually makes for some of the most functional software for a gaming headset out there – once you get past the fiddly installation process and the act of grappling with two separate pieces of software, that is.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max’s microphone is a return to form. It’s clear and sharp, and doesn’t display the thin sound of the mics included with other headsets, even more premium ones. It isn’t a detachable boom unit, instead taking the form of a thin plastic shaft – it does look a little out of place. The fact it isn’t detachable isn’t too disappointing when you consider it comes with a clever “flip to mute” function, which automatically mutes the mic on pushing the unit up and out of the way.

Final Thoughts The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max’s aim is to be an all-conquering gaming headset. It has a great feature list that’s backed up by excellent audio for gaming and music playback, a premium build, a clear microphone and plenty of padding. However, it’s quite weighty, and it will take you some time to get your head round the software, which could be a deal-breaker for some. If you’re in the market for a vast feature set, then the 700 Gen 2 Max is an excellent option – as long as you don’t mind the tight fit. Trusted Score

FAQs Does Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 have surround sound? Yes, it supports 7.1 surround sound. Does Turtle Beach Stealth 700 support PS5? Yes, it supports the PS5 via the USB dongle.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP Manufacturer IP rating Battery Hours Weight Driver (s) Connectivity Colours Frequency Range Headphone Type Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max £179.99 $199.99 €199.99 Turtle Beach Not Disclosed 38 450 G 50mm Bluetooth, 2.4GHz USB receiver Black, Blue 20 20000 – Hz Over-ear ›