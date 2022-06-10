Verdict

The HyperX Alloy Origins 65 is a wonderful compact wired gaming keyboard. It’s immensely well built, displaying no deck flex at all. There are some snappy light switches that are responsive and great for gaming, and its lighting is some of the best out there for the price. Just be wary of the simple functionalities within the software that may leave some wanting a little bit more.

Pros Small and compact size

Incredibly sturdy

Snappy, light switches

Sumptuous RGB lighting Cons Basic software

Availability USA RRP: $98.99

Key Features HyperX Red switches Under its key caps, the Alloy Origins 65 makes use of some snappy Red switches, with a 45cN actuation force that should be great for FPS gaming

Bright RGB lighting The keyboard features RGB lighting, complete with customisable presets within the bundled software

Detachable USB-C cable The Alloy Origins 65 is wired, but includes a detachable USB-C cable, which makes it a good choice for portable gamers

Introduction

Compact keyboards look to be all the rage these days, and HyperX’s newest candidate looks to offer a great all-round option. There are no frills or extra features here, just those that you need, alongside a sturdy frame, snappy switches and some decent software.

Priced at $99.99, it’s one of the more affordable mainstream compact keyboards on the market, compared to the likes of the Razer Huntsman Mini (or its analog brother). And judging by its feature set, it appears to represent decent value for money.

Design

Marvellously sturdy

Textured PBT keycaps feel fantastic

Smaller footprint is good for space-savers

There’s no doubt that the HyperX Alloy Origins 65 is a behemoth of a keyboard. For such a compact board, it doesn’t half feel hefty. That’s reflected well within its thick metal backplate and outer construction that makes this keyboard feel incredibly sturdy and hard-wearing, as well as its 830g weight, cable included.

It’s more of a smaller footprint board, with a 65% layout that offers a little more functionality than your more traditional 60% board – it features arrow keys and a couple of extra function keys down the board’s right-hand side. In essence, this is a better layout for day-to-day working given the presence of arrow keys, which is useful.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The premium build quality of the Alloy Origins 65 is also reflected in its double-shot PBT key caps that feel marvellous under the finger and are a lot more durable than the traditionally-used ABS plastics. Inside the box, you get a nifty little patterned spacebar and extra key, too, if you want to offset the standard black keycaps with something a little more colourful.

On the board’s underside you’ll find some rubber pads that help keep it planted on your desk, as well as two state feet that deliver the same comfort and a slightly raised typing angle, if you need it. The feet themselves are made of thick plastic and feature a sturdy hinge, so you can be sure that when you put this keyboard up, it won’t be coming down in a hurry.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The USB-C cable is detachable, and braided too, helping to reinforce that premium feeling across the entire package.

Performance

Light, snappy switches

65% layout is functional

Anti-ghosting and full NKRO is handy

Underneath its sturdy chassis, the Alloy Origins 65 utilises HyperX’s own Red switches – which are some of the better, and more substantial feeling MX Red clones out there. They offer a snappy typing experience that’s great both for day-to-day working and gaming, too.

Their 45cN actuation force ensures keystrokes are light and responsive, which makes this keyboard an ideal choice for FPS games, and in a few rounds of CS:GO and Apex Legends, the Alloy Origins 65 performed admirably.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The switches may not be analog, but the Alloy Origins 65 goes to prove that sometimes simple is best. This is reflective of a growing trend in gaming keyboards, where manufacturers are increasingly leaving out unneeded or extravagant features, to keep things easy and functional. It’s refreshing, especially when it translates to a marvellous all-round experience in the case of the Alloy Origins 65.

Conveniently, HyperX’s small candidate also features both full anti-ghosting and full NKRO (n-key rollover), meaning no input will be missed. With the Alloy Origins 65 you’ll be getting the most precise keypresses available.

Software and lighting

Incredibly bright RGB lighting

Accompanying software is ‌simple

Only basic customisation available

For software and lighting, the Alloy Origins 65 impresses once again with super-vibrant RGB that, by default, cycles through a full spectrum of colour. The lighting itself looks smart and classy.

All too often, a keyboard’s lighting can make it feel tacky and cheap. Here, though, it’s nice to see that HyperX has put some thought into how it’s delivered.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While the lighting may be rather eye-catching, the same can’t be said for HyperX’s NGENUITY software. It looks like a reskinned Windows menu and offers basic functionality for changing the lighting, programming the two layers of keys, and disabling keys to allow the Alloy Origins 65 to enter into a Game mode.

There’s a total of seven lighting presets to choose from, alongside means of changing its brightness, the selected colours and the speed at which colours change.

Should you buy it? You want a sturdy, small keyboard:

The Alloy Origins 65 is a fantastic choice if you’re after a smaller footprint keyboard that’s built like a tank. You want lots of software-driven customisation:

The only real pitfall of the Alloy Origins 65 is its accompanying software. If you want a versatile suite, you should opt for another manufacturer.

Final Thoughts If you’re on the search for a powerful gaming keyboard that’s a little bit smaller than the majority, then the HyperX Alloy Origins 65 is an amazing choice. It may not have the analog switches of Razer’s little keyboard, but it isn’t as much of a big miss as you might expect. The Alloy Origins 65 is purposeful, sturdy and looks fantastic – and its linear, light switches offer a fantastic gaming experience, even if its software isn’t that good. Trusted Score

How we test We use every keyboard we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and and MOBAs. We also check each keyboard’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Spent at least a week testing Tested the performance on a variety of games Compared the build quality with similar priced keyboards.

FAQs Is the HyperX Alloy Origins 65 wireless? No, you can only use this keyboard with a wired connection. Is the HyperX Alloy Origins worth it? We think it’s one of the best mini gaming keyboards available, and is more affordable than some of its rivals.