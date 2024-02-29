Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Ninja Air Fryer bargain runs out at midnight

Chris Smith

Heaven knows, we love a good Ninja Air Fryer deal, but when you can take an extra 20% off at checkout, we’re practically sprinting to the checkout.

Head on over to eBay and you can get the Ninja Air Fryer Max single basket air fryer for a shockingly low £121.60 with the code LEAP20 at checkout.

Ninja’s Air Fryer Max (AF160) can be purchased for £121.60 with the code LEAP20 at checkout. But hurry, the deal ends in just a few hours. You’ve got until midnight.

Our urgency on this deal is justified as it expires at midnight. Today is Leap Day and the LEAP20 coupon will expire at midnight when it becomes March 1.

So step to it!

The Air Fryer Max (AF160) model has a whopping capacity of 5.2 litres, which means you’ll be able to get a chicken weighting up to 2kg or a pretty capacious amount of French fries.

As with most Ninja devices there are plenty of cooking functions; six in fact. As well as the air frying mode, you’ll benefit from roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate.

The Max Crisp function gets all the way up to 240-degrees, which is a wonderful way to finish off that basket of French Fries.

Our reviewer remarks that when using Max Crisp “you can say goodbye to soggy breaded fish, mozzarella sticks or chicken nuggets without having to resort to the oven.”

Baskets and crisper plates are removable and dishwasher friendly, making this a breeze to keep clean. This model is great if you want plenty of capacity, intuitive controls and versatility with the cooking concern. The Air Fryer Max cooks efficiently and quickly while the reheat mode makes the most of your leftovers.

Our review concluded: “The Ninja Air Fryer Max AF160UK makes few compromises. It offers generous capacity sufficient for several portions, plus the Max Crisp function means it can do more of what an oven can but faster.

“Maybe not ideal is you don’t require the extra capacity, for everyone else it offers a means to make crispy low-fat fries, healthy snacks and roast meat without having to hang around for the oven – and in this regard the Air Fryer Max blows away the competition.”

