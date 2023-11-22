Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The WiiM Amp aims to be the ultimate streaming amplifier

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

After launching a couple of music streamers in 2023, WiiM has turned its attention to launching a brand new product in the Amp, its first streaming amplifier.

The WiiM Amp intends to deliver an “impeccable audio experience” with Hi-res audio quality and the ability to connect to a wide range of devices such as passive hi-fi speakers, home theatre surround speakers, or record players, streaming audio to and from those devices through the WiiM Home app.

Set-up is designed to be very simple and easy to get the Amp up and running, and from there on you’ll be able to stream audio through AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Alexa Music Cast, Deezer, Qobuz, Pandora, Spotify Connect, Tidal and DLNA, providing plenty of options to connect and play your music library. Bluetooth 5.0 is also supported as a streaming option.

There’s also compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, allowing users of the amp the ability control over music selection, volume and playback. Roon Ready certification is expected to arrive in the near future.

Powering the show is a Class-D amplifier packing 60W per channel (8 ohms) or 120W (4 ohms), with an ESS 32-bit Hyperstream DAC able to deliver audio with “industry leading” low distortion and wide dynamic range.

Physical connections include an analogue RCA input, digital Optical port and HDMI ARC (which means you can connect it to your TV) with audio resolution support up to 24-bit/192kHz. USB playback is also possible, and there’s an Ethernet port for hardwiring directly into the router for a better streaming performance.

The WiiM Amp is on sale now for $299, available in silver and space gray colours.

You might like…

Your Uber driver could soon fix your plumbing and build your wardrobe

Your Uber driver could soon fix your plumbing and build your wardrobe

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Sonos headphones launch could be joined by a surprising new product

Sonos headphones launch could be joined by a surprising new product

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Early Samsung Galaxy S24 launch date leaked

Early Samsung Galaxy S24 launch date leaked

Chris Smith 2 days ago
A MacBook 5G could happen, but don’t hold your breath

A MacBook 5G could happen, but don’t hold your breath

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Apple’s last laugh? Green bubbles to stay despite RCS adoption

Apple’s last laugh? Green bubbles to stay despite RCS adoption

Chris Smith 5 days ago
How to watch England vs Malta on free TV: Euro 2024 qualifier live stream

How to watch England vs Malta on free TV: Euro 2024 qualifier live stream

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.