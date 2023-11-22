The WiiM Amp aims to be the ultimate streaming amplifier

After launching a couple of music streamers in 2023, WiiM has turned its attention to launching a brand new product in the Amp, its first streaming amplifier.

The WiiM Amp intends to deliver an “impeccable audio experience” with Hi-res audio quality and the ability to connect to a wide range of devices such as passive hi-fi speakers, home theatre surround speakers, or record players, streaming audio to and from those devices through the WiiM Home app.

Set-up is designed to be very simple and easy to get the Amp up and running, and from there on you’ll be able to stream audio through AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Alexa Music Cast, Deezer, Qobuz, Pandora, Spotify Connect, Tidal and DLNA, providing plenty of options to connect and play your music library. Bluetooth 5.0 is also supported as a streaming option.

There’s also compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, allowing users of the amp the ability control over music selection, volume and playback. Roon Ready certification is expected to arrive in the near future.

Powering the show is a Class-D amplifier packing 60W per channel (8 ohms) or 120W (4 ohms), with an ESS 32-bit Hyperstream DAC able to deliver audio with “industry leading” low distortion and wide dynamic range.

Physical connections include an analogue RCA input, digital Optical port and HDMI ARC (which means you can connect it to your TV) with audio resolution support up to 24-bit/192kHz. USB playback is also possible, and there’s an Ethernet port for hardwiring directly into the router for a better streaming performance.

The WiiM Amp is on sale now for $299, available in silver and space gray colours.