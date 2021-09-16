 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The official PS5 headsets gets a new Midnight Black colour option

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The well-loved PS5 headset is finally getting a new hue to match with the latest DualSense controller for the system.

The Pulse 3D wireless headset from Sony originally was only available in white, to match the sleek controller.

However, Sony has now finally bought out another colour option, this time Midnight Black. This headset will be available on 22 October and will cost the same as the original headset at launch: £89.00/$99.99.

This headset will pair nicely with the Midnight Black DualSense controller that was launched back in June, so you can make sure all your PS5 accessories match.

We can only hope that Sony will eventually bring out a Midnight Black PS5 to complete the set, though we suspect that won’t be for a while, considering the console has been fairly elusive and hard to buy.

This headset, like the original, is also specially designed for the PlayStation and will be able to take full advantage of the console’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, with the option for players to fine-tune the frequency response so you can more accurately place sounds to match on-screen gameplay.

Plus, in the second system update on the console, there will be a new equalizer control feature for the headset within the sound settings, so you’ll have even more ways to customise your audio so it suits your gaming experience.

ps5 headset midnight black audio toggle

You can choose from three presents with the Pulse 3D headset: Standard, Bass Boost or Shooter, which will add extra emphasis to footsteps and fired shots in-game.

Users also have the option to make their own preset. You can save up to three, so you can create your own for specific games or genres.

Plus, you’ll be able to game with friends with this headset, as there are two integrated microphones that feature noise-cancelling technology so you shouldn’t get too bogged down with background noise.

You might like…

Tomorrow’s PS5 update will finally enable support for M.2 SSDs

Tomorrow’s PS5 update will finally enable support for M.2 SSDs

Ryan Jones 2 days ago
God of War may be the latest PlayStation classic to go PC

God of War may be the latest PlayStation classic to go PC

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Nintendo Switch finally gets official UK price cut

Nintendo Switch finally gets official UK price cut

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy remastered for PC and PS5

Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy remastered for PC and PS5

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is getting a remake for PS5 and PC

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is getting a remake for PS5 and PC

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
Wolverine is getting his own game on PS5

Wolverine is getting his own game on PS5

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.