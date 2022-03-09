Xbox Series X/S Quick Resume just got even more useful

The latest update for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles is headlined by key improvement to the fantastic Quick Resume tech, which makes it easy to switch between, or hop back into your favourite games.

Quick Resume, which leverages key advances in the consoles’ architecture, enables gamers to move between games and pick up their progress without having to restart them.

Effectively it keeps the game(s) in stasis and is an incredibly useful tool that saves plenty of time in reloading all of the game’s menus, not to mention your saved game file.

Now the March update currently rolling out to both consoles enables users to pin two games to the Quick Resume menu, ensuring its even easier for gamers to access the titles in heavy rotation. Once pinned, the games will remain within Quick Resume group until they’re manually removed, or require a mandatory update.

So, if you fancy a break from being brutally murdered in Elden Ring in favour of relaxing arcade racing in Forza Horizon 5, you can keep both within easy reach. In a post on the Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft explains how the feature will work following the update.

“Anywhere you see your Quick Resume group, you can select a game, press the Menu button, and choose Pin to Quick Resume,” Jonathan Hildebrandt of the Xbox Experiences team writes. “If you already have two games pinned, you’ll be asked which pin you want to replace.”

Elsewhere the March update enables gamers to remap the Share button on the Xbox Wireless Controller. The functionality comes via an updated Xbox Accessories app. You can now remap it to mute TV, open friends list, or open achievements.

Finally, the company is adding a new audio set-up wizard that ensures your console is pumping out the best sound your equipment can handle.

“The audio setup wizard lets you test and verify your HDMI audio format, test all your speakers connected to your Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and configure the best possible settings for your unique A/V setup,” Hildebrandt adds.