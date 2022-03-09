 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox Series X/S Quick Resume just got even more useful

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The latest update for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles is headlined by key improvement to the fantastic Quick Resume tech, which makes it easy to switch between, or hop back into your favourite games.

Quick Resume, which leverages key advances in the consoles’ architecture, enables gamers to move between games and pick up their progress without having to restart them.

Effectively it keeps the game(s) in stasis and is an incredibly useful tool that saves plenty of time in reloading all of the game’s menus, not to mention your saved game file.

Now the March update currently rolling out to both consoles enables users to pin two games to the Quick Resume menu, ensuring its even easier for gamers to access the titles in heavy rotation. Once pinned, the games will remain within Quick Resume group until they’re manually removed, or require a mandatory update.

So, if you fancy a break from being brutally murdered in Elden Ring in favour of relaxing arcade racing in Forza Horizon 5, you can keep both within easy reach. In a post on the Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft explains how the feature will work following the update.

“Anywhere you see your Quick Resume group, you can select a game, press the Menu button, and choose Pin to Quick Resume,” Jonathan Hildebrandt of the Xbox Experiences team writes. “If you already have two games pinned, you’ll be asked which pin you want to replace.”

Elsewhere the March update enables gamers to remap the Share button on the Xbox Wireless Controller. The functionality comes via an updated Xbox Accessories app. You can now remap it to mute TV, open friends list, or open achievements.

New Xbox Audio Setup Wizard

Finally, the company is adding a new audio set-up wizard that ensures your console is pumping out the best sound your equipment can handle.

“The audio setup wizard lets you test and verify your HDMI audio format, test all your speakers connected to your Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and configure the best possible settings for your unique A/V setup,” Hildebrandt adds.

You might like…

Best Xbox Series S/X Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Best Xbox Series S/X Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to use Quick Resume on Xbox Series X and Series S

How to use Quick Resume on Xbox Series X and Series S

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Which next-gen console is right for you?

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Which next-gen console is right for you?

Jade King 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.