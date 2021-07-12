The brand new Midnight Black version of the DualSense controller (which evokes some great PS2 memories just by looking at it) can now be had for just £50.99 if you act fast.

The deal has just been made available via eBay’s discount code BAG15OFF, which is available on a select few sellers across the site, including gaming store Boss Deals. Typically the controller would set you back £59.99, but by quoting BAG15OFF at the checkout, that luscious controller can be yours with a juicy discount.

Given that the new controller has only just come out, this is the first major price drop we’ve seen for it, but it’s also just a great offer in its own right if you’ve been looking to pick up a second DualSense controller on the cheap.

Even though trying to get your hands on a PS5 right now still feels like trying to control the weather, those lucky enough to have one should definitely keep a spare controller around for those special multiplayer occasions.

New titles like Sackboy: A Big Adventure and It Takes Two are just designed to be played with couch co-op, and we only expect to see more titles like this as the PS5’s lifecycle continues.

Even if you don’t fancy inviting folks over and prefer to keep any multiplayer to the online space, it can still be handy to have a spare controller around for your own sake. Speaking from personal experience, the distance between my PS5 and the sofa is just too far for comfort, so if a controller needs charging – instead of sitting on the floor to play, I simply pick up a second one in waiting whilst I let the other one charge.

Discounts on DualSense Controllers don’t tend to stick around too long due to their rarity, so I don’t recommend waiting on the fence if you’re tempted by the new Midnight Black colour scheme – the offer might be gone before you know it.