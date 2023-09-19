Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New disc-less Xbox Series X leaked ahead of 2024 launch

A brand new leak from the FTC vs Microsoft court case has uncovered an all-new Xbox console with no disk drive, codenamed Project Brooklin.

Reports from The Verge have highlighted an interesting leak from the FTC vs Microsoft case that shows a new Xbox Series X console, slated for release in 2024.

Several new pieces of information have been revealed, but the most notable is definitely the concept for a disc-less console. Project Brooklin has shunned the boxy design of the original Xbox Series X, with the latest model having a circular, sleek look. 

New Xbox and controller design (2)
Image Credit (FTC vs Microsoft)

The documents reveal that it will come with 2TB of storage – double what is currently available – reduced PSU power by 15% and a USB-C front port with power delivery. It will come with the latest Wi-Fi 6E solution, alongside Bluetooth 5.2 support. Microsoft has also managed to shrink the die to just 6nm for “improved efficiency”. 

Alongside the console, we also got a peak at a brand-new Xbox controller, codenamed Sebille. The controller is slated to be released later this year and comes with a sleek two-tone design. 

New Xbox and controller design (2)
Image Credit (FTC vs Microsoft)

Sebille will come with new modular thumbsticks for improved longevity with “precision haptic feedback”. These documents claim that the VC haptics will also double as speakers, with a built-in accelerometer for improved gyro support. It will be able to connect directly to the cloud, supports Bluetooth 5.2 and will also come with quieter buttons and thumbsticks. 

As you can see from the roadmap below, the Sebille controller will launch with a $69.99 price tag, with the updated Brooklin console costing $499 – the same launch price as the original Xbox Series X. 

New Xbox and controller design (2)
Image Credit (FTC vs Microsoft/US Courts)

The roadmap reveals other future announcements from the company, including Microsoft’s Xbox Design Lab – which should allow for further console customisation – as well as a new Xbox Series S update, codenamed Ellewood. The Ellewood console will sport 1TB of storage and aims for a $299 starting price, launching before the Brooklin console. 

Of course, it’s possible that some of these details have changed since the slides were first made, as these are internal documents that Microsoft did not intend to be released to the public. It’s even possible that the consoles have been scrapped, so a pinch of salt is required here.

