These Xbox Game Studios classics may never work on Steam Deck

Microsoft has clarified which of its Xbox Game Studios titles will play nice with the new Valve Stream Deck hardware… and which won’t.

The company has released a list of eight games that are Verified for play on the new handheld PC gaming machine, including instant classics like Psychonauts 2 and Deathloop. Six more titles that are Playable but aren’t fully optimised. Among them are the arcade racer Forza Horizon 5. Conceivably they could be upgraded to Verified at some point.

The news isn’t all good though, with four big name games listed as Unsupported, including Microsoft Flight Simulator and Halo Infinite. That’s due to the anti-cheat systems in play, raising questions over whether support will be incoming in the future.

Microsoft says studios under the Xbox Games Studios banner will continue working on integration for PC games, but wild so at their own page.

“Here at XGS we love gaming and think people should be able to play our games as freely and easily as possible – any time, any place, sharing incredible experiences with friends or immersing themselves in solo adventures,” Microsoft writes on the Steam website.

“It’s up to our studios how they fit Steam Deck integration for their games into their busy schedules, and with a lot of great stuff already in the works some titles may take longer. We’ve put together this list so you can see how our titles are coming along.”

Here’s the current state of play.

Verified:

Deathloop

Psychonauts 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

The Evil Within

Fallout Shelter

Prey

Battletoads

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood



Playable:

Sea of Thieves

Fallout 4

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 4

Quantum Break

State of Decay: YOSE



Unsupported:

Gears 5

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo Infinite

Microsoft Flight Simulator X

Which Xbox games are you hoping to see land on Steam Deck in the near future? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.