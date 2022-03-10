 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nvidia GeForce Now makes RTX 3080-class gaming even easier

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

With graphics card shortages continuing to inhibit PC gamers desire to seek out the best performance, Nvidia’s GeForce Now enables access the top-notch RTX 3080 chips via cloud servers.

Now, the chipmaker is making the platform even more accessible with a new $19.99 monthly tier (UK price TBC) for the RTX 3080-class subscription, which brings high-end gaming performance to PCs and Macs without the physical specs to back it up.

Since they were announced last October, GeForce Now RTX 3080 memberships have only been available as a six-month subscription, so this lessens the commitment. In a blog post on Thursday, Nvidia said the monthly option was “a great chance to experience powerful cloud gaming.”

Nvidia says the highly-rated, ultra-low latency tech can go head-to-head with machines boasting the GPU hardware locally, provided the internet connection is fast enough to handle it. The 4K HDR support is still only available on the Shield TV, but Nvidia is saying an update is likely in the future. The premium platform also offers games eight-hour sessions.

The company writes: “GeForce NOW RTX 3080 memberships boost nearly any device into a powerful gaming rig. Our highest offering is capable of streaming at up to 1440p resolution and 120 frames per second on PCs, native 1440p or 1600p at 120 FPS on Macs, and 4K HDR at 60 FPS on SHIELD TV.”

RTX 1 month

The library of GeForce Now compatible games is at well over 1,000, with six more games being added via Steam this week. They are: Buccaneers!, Distant Worlds 2, Ironsmith Medieval Simulator, Bus Driver Simulator, Martha is Dead, Survival Quiz CITY.

Our own Ryan Jones believes that, as impressive as Nvidia’s offering is, it’s not quite ready to replace a dedicated gaming PC just yet, largely because of the missing games.

He writes: “With so many popular game series absent from GeForce Now, I’m struggling to see it as a viable alternative to owning your own gaming PC. Instead, I think the cloud-streaming service is best used by existing PC gamers who want to be able to keep playing games when they’re away from their rig, whether that’s in a hotel, office or over at the family’s house for the Christmas break.”

You might like…

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Nvidia RTX 3070 is 2021’s Best GPU

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Nvidia RTX 3070 is 2021’s Best GPU

Alastair Stevenson 5 months ago
Best Graphics Card: Top 5 AMD and Nvidia GPUs for every build and budget

Best Graphics Card: Top 5 AMD and Nvidia GPUs for every build and budget

Alastair Stevenson 8 months ago
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Review

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Review

Alastair Stevenson 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.