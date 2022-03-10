Nvidia GeForce Now makes RTX 3080-class gaming even easier

With graphics card shortages continuing to inhibit PC gamers‘ desire to seek out the best performance, Nvidia’s GeForce Now enables access the top-notch RTX 3080 chips via cloud servers.

Now, the chipmaker is making the platform even more accessible with a new $19.99 monthly tier (UK price TBC) for the RTX 3080-class subscription, which brings high-end gaming performance to PCs and Macs without the physical specs to back it up.

Since they were announced last October, GeForce Now RTX 3080 memberships have only been available as a six-month subscription, so this lessens the commitment. In a blog post on Thursday, Nvidia said the monthly option was “a great chance to experience powerful cloud gaming.”

Nvidia says the highly-rated, ultra-low latency tech can go head-to-head with machines boasting the GPU hardware locally, provided the internet connection is fast enough to handle it. The 4K HDR support is still only available on the Shield TV, but Nvidia is saying an update is likely in the future. The premium platform also offers games eight-hour sessions.

The company writes: “GeForce NOW RTX 3080 memberships boost nearly any device into a powerful gaming rig. Our highest offering is capable of streaming at up to 1440p resolution and 120 frames per second on PCs, native 1440p or 1600p at 120 FPS on Macs, and 4K HDR at 60 FPS on SHIELD TV.”

The library of GeForce Now compatible games is at well over 1,000, with six more games being added via Steam this week. They are: Buccaneers!, Distant Worlds 2, Ironsmith Medieval Simulator, Bus Driver Simulator, Martha is Dead, Survival Quiz CITY.

Our own Ryan Jones believes that, as impressive as Nvidia’s offering is, it’s not quite ready to replace a dedicated gaming PC just yet, largely because of the missing games.

He writes: “With so many popular game series absent from GeForce Now, I’m struggling to see it as a viable alternative to owning your own gaming PC. Instead, I think the cloud-streaming service is best used by existing PC gamers who want to be able to keep playing games when they’re away from their rig, whether that’s in a hotel, office or over at the family’s house for the Christmas break.”