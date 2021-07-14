PS5 stock: Where to find the PlayStation 5

The PS5 has been out worldwide since November 2020 but has been mostly unavailable due to stock shortages.

Sony’s latest console is an absurdly powerful and fast machine that allows players to enjoy old and new games. It has been in high demand since its release last year, so has been difficult to find in stock.

PS5 Deals

Since Sony is using a queue system for the PS5 stock, it’s not guaranteed that you will be able to snatch up the console, especially with supply shortages in shops.

With restocks in early June and July, it’s surprising that the console has managed to remain so elusive for so long, but most sites have run out of units, with some disappearing within an hour of release.

Why is the PS5 always sold out?

Covid-19 plays a big part in why it’s been so hard to get your hands on the PS5, with manufacturing and shipping times made longer, with Sony itself admitting on launch day that there would likely be a short supply and “not everybody” would be able to buy the console on the release date.

Plus, the need for GPUs (graphic processing units) in PS5 consoles have also halted production, as the global supply chain was severely affected when Covid-19 hit last year.

It’s also important to make sure you’re buying from reputable sources, as scammers and scalpers have been inflating the price by buying in bulk. Always ensure that you are buying from a trusted site that you recognize, and check reviews and comments so you know that other customers were happy with their purchase.

If you’re still trying to get your hands on the PS5 but haven’t had any luck, you can check out our reviews of major titles like Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Demon’s Souls, to see what games you should add to your collection when you finally get the chance to play.