Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Final VR500 are affordable in-earphones for gamers

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

After launching the VR2000, Japanese audio brand Final has launched the VR500, a more affordable pair of wired in-earphones for gamers.

Priced at a less expensive £29.99 / €34.99, the final VR500 come with what’s described as “sound image localization”, which is designed to “accurately reproduce the direction of sound” to give listeners an immersive sense of gaming in a three-dimensional soundstage.

Final asserts that its newly developed precision-tuned dynamic drivers are capable of delivering exceptional clairty at a price that’s cheaper than other gaming earphones and headphones.

TCL 65-inch TV Price Drop

TCL 65-inch TV Price Drop

Currys has dropped an incredible deal on the TCL 65RP630K, letting you get this premium telly for just £399.99 when you use the code VISION100OFF at the checkout.

  • Currys
  • Use code VISION100OFF
  • Now £399.99
View Deal

Comfort is high on the list of factors that Final took in while designing the headphones, and the VR500 have a wide selection of Final’s own silicone ear-tips for a “secure and comfortable fit”. The earphones themselves are compact and lightweight to allow gamers to play for as long as they want without experiencing discomfort. The use of tough ABS resin material should also ensure long life for these earphones, with the matte grey finish also making fingerprints and dirt less visible.

Final claim the VR500 shouldn’t just be thought of as a gaming pair of in-earphones, as they’re also suitable to be used for music listening too. According to Final, vocals and instruments become clearer, offering insight and clarity across the frequency range.

There’s an in-line microphone for communication with others online or for calls on the move. There’s only one button and that can be used for playback, skipping tracks and taking calls.

The Final VR500 Gaming Earphones are available to purchase from Amazon and selected retailers across the UK and EU from February 20th. Bag yourself a pair for £29.99 / €34.99.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy Ring tipped for July Unpacked launch

Samsung Galaxy Ring tipped for July Unpacked launch

Jon Mundy 55 mins ago
This Wyze Cam security disaster means its probably time to replace it

This Wyze Cam security disaster means its probably time to replace it

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
A trusted iPhone fix could make things worse, Apple says

A trusted iPhone fix could make things worse, Apple says

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Switching to Apple Music from Spotify is about to get much easier

Switching to Apple Music from Spotify is about to get much easier

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Switch 2 release slips to 2025 – reports

Switch 2 release slips to 2025 – reports

Chris Smith 4 days ago
There will be a next-gen Xbox and handheld hinted for 2024

There will be a next-gen Xbox and handheld hinted for 2024

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words