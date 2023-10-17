Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Final’s VR2000 in-earphones offers 3D audio performance for gamers

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Japanese audio brand Final has unveiled the VR2000, a pair of wired in-earphones designed to work best for gaming and VR applications.

Price at £59.99 / $69.99 / €67.99, the VR2000 feature Final’s newly designed f-Core DU custom-made dynamic 6mm drivers to tune the headphones “to extract every detail from your digital surroundings”.

The headphones have been designed to provide a “spatial listening experience” with a vast soundstage and, according to Final, the ability to hear each and every sound “individually separated with absolutely clarity”.

It’s this level of clarity and separation that Final says lends itself to gaming, in particular to those who play competitively in areas such as e-Sports. The idea being that the player is ale to react in-game quicker by being able to hear and notice these sounds within the soundstage that the VR2000 is able to deliver.

The f-Core DU driver features completely redesigned driver parts from the original, covering the diaphragm, voice coils, magnets, magnetic circuits and more.

Further developments include changes to the housing design for a more comfortable fit, with the shell made from ABS plastic to provide durability, the OFC cable covered in a tough and flexible coating and there’s an in-line three button control with a microphone built-in for online gaming, streaming and taking calls.

Accessories include a selection of Final Type E silicon ear-tips and earhooks for a secure fit, as well as a carry pouch for safe storage.

The Final VR2000 are available now £59.99 / $69.99 / €67.99 from Amazon and other selected retailers worldwide.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

